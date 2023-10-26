Omniheroes tier list and reroll guide

Check out our Omniheroes tier list to see who’s the best hero of them all, and which to focus your materials on for the best team.

Omniheroes tier list: Valkyries flying through the sky
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Omniheroes

Pocket Tactics is here to save the day with our Omniheroes tier list to guide you on who you should build. Or not, because everyone’s favorites are different. Across the multitude of characters, there are four different classes – tank, mage, warrior, and support – to make teams with, so let’s see what the best units are.

If you want some freebies in your favorite games, then look no further than our guides. Here are all the latest Project Slayers codes, Strong Leg Simulator codes, Retro Studio codes, and Anime Fighting Simulator X codes for boosts and bundles of goodies.

Omniheroes tier list

Rank Omniheroes hero
S Bastet, Dorabella, Ellie, Mastema, Nyx, Salleine
A Brutus, Carola, Dullahan, Elude, Macaria, Osse, Persephone, Solomon, Sylvan, Talanis, Talos, Themis
B Aiushtha, Arkdina, Anubia, Athena, Catrina, Clotho, Demetia, Evelynn, Felmyst, Iranka, Lachesis, Lily and Lia, Janna, Merlin, Minotaur, Nawi, Sadie-Illia, Victoria
C Albert, Ashlyn, Atropos, Doris, Emily, Franz, Guinn, Haine-Stoneskin, Hallios, Karnak, Marlena, Marina, Paragon, Zapper
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I perform an Omniheroes reroll?

If you aren’t happy with your heroes, you can always reroll your account. As long as you’re using a guest account, you can reroll as much as you like. To do this, locate Omniheroes settings on your device and clear the caches. That way, you can head back into the game in a new guest account and pull to see which heroes you get this time around.

Looking toward the future of gaming? Here’s what we know about the iPhone 15 release date and any news on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.