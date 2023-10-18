Anime Fighting Simulator X codes October 2023

Our Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator X codes list offers you chikara and boosts so that you can beat the best of the best in combat.

Anime Fighting Simulator X codes - A Roblox character standing in front of a tree
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes to our list

With these Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you can ensure your victory and make yourself the strongest fighter in this virtual Roblox world. Of course, you still need commitment and must have a competitive nature if you’re to defeat the likes of Naruto, Luffy, and Goku.

Then, for even more freebies, punch your way through our Anime Adventures codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Project Slayers codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Blade Ball codes, Dead by Daylight codes, Genshin Impact codes, Motorcycle Mayhem codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes guides. Or, for some less blocky titles, take a look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Here are all the new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes:

  • THANKSFOR175K – three adventures tickets, two stat boosts, and one fighting pass ticket
  • FIGHTINGPASSISBACK – two yen boosts, 50k chikara, two stat boosts, and one fighting ticket
  • QuickShutdown – one yen boost and one stat boost
  • 150K150K – two yen boosts and two stat boosts
  • OMGUPDATE3OMG – two yen boosts and two stat boosts
  • bugFixwithYenOMG – two stat boosts and two tournament coins boosts
  • 125KLIKESOMG – two stat boosts and two yen boosts
  • UPDATE2OUTNOW – two stat boosts and two yen boosts
  • LETSGO100K – 20k chikara shards, two eri shards, and two stat boosts

Expired codes:

  • AnotherQuickPatchUpdate
  • sorryForShutdown
  • 75KLIKESOMG
  • OMG20KLIKES
  • UPDATE1OUTNOW
  • NICESHUTDOWN
  • AWESOME50KLIKES
  • bruh3shutdowns
  • anotherBugFixes
  • bugsFixes
  • 35KWOW
  • RELEASE
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X?

To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Fire up Anime Fighting Simulator X
  • Tap the three dots to the top left of the screen
  • Hit the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Fighting Simulator X codes?

Thanks to the developer, Anime Fighting Simulator X, the available Anime Fighting Simulator X codes provide you with various in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise when the game hits new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

There you have it, all of the current Anime Fighting Simulator X codes. For some less blocky games to play, take a look at our list of the best One Piece games on Switch and mobile.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.