Anime Fighting Simulator X codes October 2023

With these Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you can ensure your victory and make yourself the strongest fighter in this virtual Roblox world. Of course, you still need commitment and must have a competitive nature if you’re to defeat the likes of Naruto, Luffy, and Goku.

Here are all the new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes:

THANKSFOR175K – three adventures tickets, two stat boosts, and one fighting pass ticket

– three adventures tickets, two stat boosts, and one fighting pass ticket FIGHTINGPASSISBACK – two yen boosts, 50k chikara, two stat boosts, and one fighting ticket

– two yen boosts, 50k chikara, two stat boosts, and one fighting ticket QuickShutdown – one yen boost and one stat boost

– one yen boost and one stat boost 150K150K – two yen boosts and two stat boosts

– two yen boosts and two stat boosts OMGUPDATE3OMG – two yen boosts and two stat boosts

– two yen boosts and two stat boosts bugFixwithYenOMG – two stat boosts and two tournament coins boosts

– two stat boosts and two tournament coins boosts 125KLIKESOMG – two stat boosts and two yen boosts

– two stat boosts and two yen boosts UPDATE2OUTNOW – two stat boosts and two yen boosts

– two stat boosts and two yen boosts LETSGO100K – 20k chikara shards, two eri shards, and two stat boosts

Expired codes:

AnotherQuickPatchUpdate

sorryForShutdown

75KLIKESOMG

OMG20KLIKES

UPDATE1OUTNOW

NICESHUTDOWN

AWESOME50KLIKES

bruh3shutdowns

anotherBugFixes

bugsFixes

35KWOW

RELEASE

How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X?

To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Anime Fighting Simulator X

Tap the three dots to the top left of the screen

Hit the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Fighting Simulator X codes?

Thanks to the developer, Anime Fighting Simulator X, the available Anime Fighting Simulator X codes provide you with various in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise when the game hits new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

There you have it, all of the current Anime Fighting Simulator X codes.