Anime Fighting Simulator X codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes to our list
With these Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you can ensure your victory and make yourself the strongest fighter in this virtual Roblox world. Of course, you still need commitment and must have a competitive nature if you’re to defeat the likes of Naruto, Luffy, and Goku.
Then, for even more freebies, punch your way through our Anime Adventures codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Project Slayers codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Blade Ball codes, Dead by Daylight codes, Genshin Impact codes, Motorcycle Mayhem codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes guides. Or, for some less blocky titles, take a look at our list of the best anime games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.
Here are all the new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes:
- THANKSFOR175K – three adventures tickets, two stat boosts, and one fighting pass ticket
- FIGHTINGPASSISBACK – two yen boosts, 50k chikara, two stat boosts, and one fighting ticket
- QuickShutdown – one yen boost and one stat boost
- 150K150K – two yen boosts and two stat boosts
- OMGUPDATE3OMG – two yen boosts and two stat boosts
- bugFixwithYenOMG – two stat boosts and two tournament coins boosts
- 125KLIKESOMG – two stat boosts and two yen boosts
- UPDATE2OUTNOW – two stat boosts and two yen boosts
- LETSGO100K – 20k chikara shards, two eri shards, and two stat boosts
Expired codes:
- AnotherQuickPatchUpdate
- sorryForShutdown
- 75KLIKESOMG
- OMG20KLIKES
- UPDATE1OUTNOW
- NICESHUTDOWN
- AWESOME50KLIKES
- bruh3shutdowns
- anotherBugFixes
- bugsFixes
- 35KWOW
- RELEASE
How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X?
To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, you need to:
- Launch Roblox
- Fire up Anime Fighting Simulator X
- Tap the three dots to the top left of the screen
- Hit the Twitter icon
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
What are Anime Fighting Simulator X codes?
Thanks to the developer, Anime Fighting Simulator X, the available Anime Fighting Simulator X codes provide you with various in-game goodies. New ones tend to arise when the game hits new milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.
There you have it, all of the current Anime Fighting Simulator X codes. For some less blocky games to play, take a look at our list of the best One Piece games on Switch and mobile.