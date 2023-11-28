New OnePlus 12 images showcase the device ahead of its launch date

Last week, we reported on the news that OnePlus’ China President, Li Jie Louis, officially confirmed the OnePlus 12 launch for 4 December in China. Now, the company has gone one further, releasing official OnePlus 12 images and video content showcasing the upcoming flagship device.

Although the phone looks a lot like the OnePlus 11, which is certainly not a bad thing, there is one change. The Alert Slider – which allows users to switch Ring, Vibrate, and Silent modes – is on the left of the OnePlus 12, while it is on the right of its predecessor. OnePlus has stated that the change has allowed it to equip the fresh flagship smartphone with a new integrated antenna, allowing for improved gaming performance. So, it wouldn’t be a shock to see this device make our list of the best OnePlus phones.

According to reports, OnePlus claims that: “the gaming antenna signal can be improved by 3dB, with the game latency reduced by 15%.” The series of Weibo posts from OnePlus also reveal the OnePlus 12 has a glass body and comes in green, black, and white colorways.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12 has a 3x periscope camera. Leaker Yogesh Brar has previously posted on X that the new smartphone’s specifications include a 6.7-inch QHD OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and 50MP cameras. Those are some pretty impressive specs.

With that, you're up to date on the new OnePlus 12 images and video, giving us a better look at the device before the OnePlus 12 launch date.