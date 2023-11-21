The new OnePlus 12 launch date is just around the corner

It looks like OnePlus will beat Samsung’s new flagship smartphone models to the market, as Li Jie Louis, OnePlus’ China President, has announced in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 12 launch date is coming on December 4, 2023.

While we now have a Samsung Galaxy S24 release date of January 2024, OnePlus is looking to get one step ahead by launching its latest flagship before the end of 2023. OnePlus has a history of beating its competitors to market, so this doesn’t come as a shock. We’re already looking forward to adding a fresh device to our list of the best OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus 12 is an important release for the smartphone brand as its launch is part of the company’s tenth-anniversary celebrations. While OnePlus hasn’t released any of the forthcoming flagship specifications, in May, leaker Yogesh Brar posted on X that the OnePlus 12 would launch in December.

Brar also claimed that the smartphone’s specifications include a 6.7-inch QHD OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging, and 50MP cameras. Considering the incredible power of Qualcomm’s latest chipset, we’re expecting big things from this device in terms of performance.

Li Jie Louis’ Weibo post officially confirmed the OnePlus 12 launch on 4 December at 19:00 local time in China, or 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT. We don’t yet know if and when the phone is coming to global markets, but as always, we’ll keep you updated.

That's the latest on the OnePlus 12 launch date.