Oppo Find X7 Pro allegedly spotted in public

The Oppo Find X7 Pro, part of Oppo’s Find X7 line, is hotly anticipated and has been subject to speculation and rumor amidst the excitement. A new photo from the social media site Weibo seems to corroborate the camera rumors for the device we’re anticipating for the first quarter of 2024, giving even more traction to the fast-moving hype train.

Tipped to have a quad-camera setup and be the first smartphone to feature two periscope cameras, the image on Weibo (spotted by PhoneArena) looks to confirm this, as it shows a fresh rear design with an octagonal camera module. We’ve seen a lot of powerful cameras on phones coming out of China in the last year, including the Xiaomi 13T Pro from our list of the best Xiaomi phones.

We have no way of knowing if the alleged live photo of the Oppo Find X7 Pro, which the Weibo poster looks to have taken in public, is legitimate. Still, based on what we know at the time of writing, it appears to be the real deal to us.

Some leaks suggest the cameras on Oppo Find X7 Pro include a 50MP wide and 50MP ultra-wide, with two periscopes and 2.7x optical zoom on one and 6x optical zoom on the other. In terms of performance, we’re expecting some pretty powerful devices, with reports suggesting the Find X7 Pro utilizes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Find X7 employs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

We’re expecting the arrival of the Find X7 series, including the Oppo Find X7 Pro, in January or February next year and more leaks to follow this one as we move closer to the launch date. As ever, we will keep you updated. If you’re looking for a new smartphone yourself, be sure to check out our picks for the best Samsung phones and the best OnePlus phones.