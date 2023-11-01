On a lonely planet, far away there’s an odd phenomenon occurring… an Outer Wilds Switch release date, perhaps? Well, not quite yet, but the critically acclaimed space exploration game is coming to the Switch at some point. Soon, we’ll be able to uncover the mysteries of the 22-minute long time loops in space that hold the planets hostage and figure out how to solve it.

Outer Wilds Switch release date speculation

As it currently stands, there’s no hint as to when a release date will be for Outer Wilds on Switch. Originally, Annapurna Interactive released it on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2019, with a later next-gen release.

The developer is hard at work on the game in some capacity as the Echoes of the Eye expansion came out on other platforms in September 2022. However, this doesn’t give any information as to a Switch release date.

Did Outer Wilds get announced for Nintendo Switch?

No, your memory isn’t failing you, Nintendo did feature Outer Worlds in a Direct back in February 2021 – you know, the one with Splatoon 3’s announcement in it – but there hasn’t been much going on since.

Pages are available for the game on the UK and US Nintendo sites, but no release dates are listed. The port was originally set to release in 2021, but it didn’t arrive. The developer later stated in Annapurna Interactive’s showcase in July 2022 that it was “a bit over-optimistic” with the time frame for the Switch release, but that it’s still happening.

That's all we know for now – as soon as an Outer Wilds Switch release date pops up, we'll update right here!