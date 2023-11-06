If you’re looking for an easy-to-pick-up but difficult-to-master io game, Paper io is the one for you. But how do you play Paper io on mobile and browser? We’re here to answer that question for you so you can get to conquering the coloring sheet with your drawing.

Right, let’s highlight all the ways that you can play Paper io.

How do I play Paper io on browser?

You can play the original Paper io 2 and a huge array of other different game modes on your browser via the Paper io website.

How do I play Paper io on mobile?

There are versions of Paper io and Paper io 2 on the App Store that are both free to play, so you can spread your color to your heart’s content on your iPhone or iPad. If you’re a Samsung or Google user, you can play Paper io and Paper io 2 on your Android device via these Google Play apps.

How do I play Paper io on the Nintendo Switch?

Did you know that you can play Paper io on the Nintendo Switch in local multiplayer? Developer QubicGames released Paper io 2 on the console in September 2023, and while it’s not free-to-play like the browser and mobile versions, it does turn the whole experience into a party game for up to eight players in the same room.

Plus, as you’re paying a premium, you get access to most of the skins without needing to spend extra cash or watch ads! You can download it on the Nintendo eShop by clicking here.

What is Paper io?

Paper io is a free-to-play conquest game where you take control of a color on a large piece of paper and draw your way to victory. You grow your patch of color by connecting back up with it, but watch out for other players’ movements as they can steal your space or even end your run completely.

That's everything you need to know about how to play Paper io.