All the Persona 5 Royal answers

Throughout Persona 5, you attend multiple classes, and the teachers have a tendency to put you on the spot with some really tough, specific questions, just like in real school. In our Persona 5 Royal answers guide, we give you cliff note answers for every question asked in class, and exams, so you can flex your intellectual prowess without whipping out a Wiki first, and gain those all-important knowledge skill points.
Here’s the Persona 5 answers for every class in Persona 5 Royal.
April answers
4/12
Question: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race.
Answer: Villains
4/19
Q: Between A and B, which line seems longer?
A: They’re the same
4/23
Q: Between music, theatre, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?
A: All of them
4/25
Q: What’s that phrase meant to convey? “My country, right or wrong”?
A: Either ‘you unquestioningly support it’ or ‘you have a duty to correct it’
4/27
Q: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?
A: Four-colour theorem
4/30
Q: First off, the “wunder” part probably means…?
A: Wonder
Q: Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably…
A: Child
Q: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child… or at least a young guy, in your case.
A: A prodigy
May answers
5/7
Q: So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale”?
A: Fatal woman
5/10
Q: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?
A: The Heian period
5/11 – first May exam
Q: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate”?
A: Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Q: Yoshitune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was…
A: Minamoto no Yoritomo
Q: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other…
A: Yoritomo won
Q: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with…
A: The weak
5/12 – second May exam
Q: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?
A: Cognition
Q: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?
A: Both
5/13 – third May exam
Q: Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.
A: The Devil’s Dictionary
Q: What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?
A: Femme Fatale
5/16
Q: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?
A: The Placebo effect
5/19
Q: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?
A: Katsushika Hokusai
5/21
Q: The golden ratio is 1:1.618, but do you know the silver ratio?
A: 1:1.414
5/23
Q: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means…
A: Together
Q: And “aisthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means…
A: Senses
Q: So that means the full word basically means…
A: Senses coming together
5/26
Q: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?
A: Arthur Conan Doyle
5/31
Q: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot-toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates?
A: John Silver
June answers
6/4
Q: What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?
A: The halo effect
6/7
Q: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab…? Do you know?
A: The number of legs
6/8
Q: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?
A: Controlling public thought
6/13
Q: …What color do you think it turns?
A: Green
6/15
Q: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?
A: Coins
6/20
Q: One of these has minor metals in it, right?
A: Smartphone
6/23
Q: Now, do you know what this woman’s position was?
A: A pope
6/27
Q: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?
A: Dogs
6/29
Q: What do you think is on the back of this piece?
A: Gold
July answers
7/1
Q: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?
A: Barbarian’s Head
7/4
Q: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?
A: Julius and Augustus
7/7
Q: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with…?
A: The Milky Way
Q: Traditional food
A: Soumen’s noodles
7/9
Q: Do you know what shape it is?
A: A triangle
7/11
Q: What is long-term memory, anyway?
A: Memories that last a long time
Q: Markus mentioned something about the memories you could store, right? Something like…
A: Infinite
Q: If you have theoretically infinite space for them… Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for…
A: Forever
7/12
Q: Do you know what he did?
A: Thievery
7/13 – first July exam
Q: If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E?
A: 64 degrees
Q: I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right?
A: Zhuge Liang
Q: And they were offering something to quell the river…
A: Barbarians’ heads
Q: This master strategist came up with the baozi to
A: To offer them instead of heads
7/14 – second July exam
Q: What is the name and genus of this organism?
A: Red King Crab (Paralithodes)
Q: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time?
A: It caused confusion in the economy
7/15 – third July exam
Q: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches”?
A: Raining cats and dogs
Q: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata?
A: Demon guts
September answers
9/3
Q: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but do you know what the right represents?
A: Prosperity
9/6
Q: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?
A: Chronostasis
9/14
Q: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?
A: Money loans for collateral
9/17
Q: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue”?
A: Cats eating human tongues
9/21
Q: Robot comes from a word in Czech, but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?
A: Central Europe
9/24
Q: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?
A: 20 white, 12 black
9/28
Q: So “PVS,” referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off… What’s the P?
A: Phantom
Q: The next part is the V part. That means it’d be “phantom…” what?
A: Vibration
Q: Last is the S. So if we have “phantom vibration” so far. ..?
A: Syndrome
9/29
Q: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.
A: Imperial Household Agency
October answers
10/3
Q: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?
A: Stars
10/6
Q: Now, do you know who invented this instrument?
A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine
10/11
Q: Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B?
A: Bouba
10/17 – first October exam
Q: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball?
A: 32 surfaces
Q: Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember?
A: It used to be one color
Q: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with…
A: Black and white picture
10/18 – second October exam
Q: Who conducted executions using this device?
A: Charles-Henri Sanson
Q: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa?
A: It’s a hereditary profession
10/19 – third October exam
Q: What is the meaning of “robota”, the etymological root of “robot”?
A: Slave labor
Q: Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space?
A: 3 bees in all of Europe
10/22
Q: Now, tell me the total count for each column in this magic square.
A: 15
10/24
Q: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?
A: Memory Bias
November answers
11/2
Q: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant?
A: A share of stolen goods
11/4
Q: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?
A: A sword
11/8
Q: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?
A: Any age
11/10
Q: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?
A: Crow eyes are hard to see
11/12
Q: I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?
A: Because the voice is synthetic
11/14
Q: Tell me why that is?
A: Because of high altitude
11/15
Q: He was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished?
A: His head was put on display
11/17
Q: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails”…
A: Cochleoid
December answers
12/20 – first December exam
Q: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo.
A: D
Q: He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end?
A: Over one billion yen
Q: As a result he was sentenced to…
A: Having his head displayed
Q: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly paraded around for…
A: A performance
12/21 – second December exam
Q: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail?
A: Hearts
Q: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court?
A: Attend
12/22 – third December exam
Q: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black”?
A: Japan
Q: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu?
A: Dreadnought
January answers
1/11
Q: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto?
A: How numerous they are
Q: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto?
A: The Eight Million Gods
1/14
Q: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?
A: Iwate
1/18
Q: What did the word awful originally mean?
A: Impressive
1/20
Q: Do you know what she’s stepping on?
A: A snake
1/24
Q: What does that mean when describing a person?
A: Kind-hearted
Q: So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context?
A: Negative
Q: So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means…
A: Resentful
1/27
Q: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?
A: To friends of friends of friends
