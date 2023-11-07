All the Persona 5 Royal answers

Throughout Persona 5, you attend multiple classes, and the teachers have a tendency to put you on the spot with some really tough, specific questions, just like in real school. In our Persona 5 Royal answers guide, we give you cliff note answers for every question asked in class, and exams, so you can flex your intellectual prowess without whipping out a Wiki first, and gain those all-important knowledge skill points.

Here’s the Persona 5 answers for every class in Persona 5 Royal.

April answers

4/12

Question: Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the Hider factor in the progress of the human race.

Answer: Villains

4/19

Q: Between A and B, which line seems longer?

A: They’re the same

4/23

Q: Between music, theatre, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?

A: All of them

4/25

Q: What’s that phrase meant to convey? “My country, right or wrong”?

A: Either ‘you unquestioningly support it’ or ‘you have a duty to correct it’

4/27

Q: Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?

A: Four-colour theorem

4/30

Q: First off, the “wunder” part probably means…?

A: Wonder

Q: Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably…

A: Child

Q: Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child… or at least a young guy, in your case.

A: A prodigy

May answers

5/7

Q: So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale”?

A: Fatal woman

5/10

Q: You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?

A: The Heian period

5/11 – first May exam

Q: What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate”?

A: Minamoto no Yoshitsune

Q: Yoshitune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was…

A: Minamoto no Yoritomo

Q: But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other…

A: Yoritomo won

Q: That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with…

A: The weak

5/12 – second May exam

Q: Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?

A: Cognition

Q: Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?

A: Both

5/13 – third May exam

Q: Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.

A: The Devil’s Dictionary

Q: What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?

A: Femme Fatale

5/16

Q: What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?

A: The Placebo effect

5/19

Q: Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?

A: Katsushika Hokusai

5/21

Q: The golden ratio is 1:1.618, but do you know the silver ratio?

A: 1:1.414

5/23

Q: If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means…

A: Together

Q: And “aisthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means…

A: Senses

Q: So that means the full word basically means…

A: Senses coming together

5/26

Q: Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?

A: Arthur Conan Doyle

5/31

Q: Do you know which peg-legged, parrot-toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates?

A: John Silver

June answers

6/4

Q: What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?

A: The halo effect

6/7

Q: The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab…? Do you know?

A: The number of legs

6/8

Q: Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?

A: Controlling public thought

6/13

Q: …What color do you think it turns?

A: Green

6/15

Q: Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?

A: Coins

6/20

Q: One of these has minor metals in it, right?

A: Smartphone

6/23

Q: Now, do you know what this woman’s position was?

A: A pope

6/27

Q: Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?

A: Dogs

6/29

Q: What do you think is on the back of this piece?

A: Gold

July answers

7/1

Q: What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?

A: Barbarian’s Head

7/4

Q: Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?

A: Julius and Augustus

7/7

Q: So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with…?

A: The Milky Way

Q: Traditional food

A: Soumen’s noodles

7/9

Q: Do you know what shape it is?

A: A triangle

7/11

Q: What is long-term memory, anyway?

A: Memories that last a long time

Q: Markus mentioned something about the memories you could store, right? Something like…

A: Infinite

Q: If you have theoretically infinite space for them… Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for…

A: Forever

7/12

Q: Do you know what he did?

A: Thievery

7/13 – first July exam

Q: If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E?

A: 64 degrees

Q: I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right?

A: Zhuge Liang

Q: And they were offering something to quell the river…

A: Barbarians’ heads

Q: This master strategist came up with the baozi to

A: To offer them instead of heads

7/14 – second July exam

Q: What is the name and genus of this organism?

A: Red King Crab (Paralithodes)

Q: What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time?

A: It caused confusion in the economy

7/15 – third July exam

Q: What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches”?

A: Raining cats and dogs

Q: Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata?

A: Demon guts

September answers

9/3

Q: Each hand in this famous statue means something, but do you know what the right represents?

A: Prosperity

9/6

Q: Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?

A: Chronostasis

9/14

Q: What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?

A: Money loans for collateral

9/17

Q: What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue”?

A: Cats eating human tongues

9/21

Q: Robot comes from a word in Czech, but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?

A: Central Europe

9/24

Q: How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?

A: 20 white, 12 black

9/28

Q: So “PVS,” referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off… What’s the P?

A: Phantom

Q: The next part is the V part. That means it’d be “phantom…” what?

A: Vibration

Q: Last is the S. So if we have “phantom vibration” so far. ..?

A: Syndrome

9/29

Q: But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.

A: Imperial Household Agency

October answers

10/3

Q: If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?

A: Stars

10/6

Q: Now, do you know who invented this instrument?

A: Joseph-Ignace Guillotine

10/11

Q: Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B?

A: Bouba

10/17 – first October exam

Q: Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball?

A: 32 surfaces

Q: Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember?

A: It used to be one color

Q: Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with…

A: Black and white picture

10/18 – second October exam

Q: Who conducted executions using this device?

A: Charles-Henri Sanson

Q: What is the reason that most people can not become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa?

A: It’s a hereditary profession

10/19 – third October exam

Q: What is the meaning of “robota”, the etymological root of “robot”?

A: Slave labor

Q: Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space?

A: 3 bees in all of Europe

10/22

Q: Now, tell me the total count for each column in this magic square.

A: 15

10/24

Q: From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?

A: Memory Bias

November answers

11/2

Q: Can you tell me the meaning of the word “wack” in Thieves’ Cant?

A: A share of stolen goods

11/4

Q: Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?

A: A sword

11/8

Q: Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?

A: Any age

11/10

Q: Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?

A: Crow eyes are hard to see

11/12

Q: I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?

A: Because the voice is synthetic

11/14

Q: Tell me why that is?

A: Because of high altitude

11/15

Q: He was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished?

A: His head was put on display

11/17

Q: Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails”…

A: Cochleoid

December answers

12/20 – first December exam

Q: Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo.

A: D

Q: He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end?

A: Over one billion yen

Q: As a result he was sentenced to…

A: Having his head displayed

Q: Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly paraded around for…

A: A performance

12/21 – second December exam

Q: Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail?

A: Hearts

Q: According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court?

A: Attend

12/22 – third December exam

Q: What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black”?

A: Japan

Q: The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu?

A: Dreadnought

January answers

1/11

Q: What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto?

A: How numerous they are

Q: What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto?

A: The Eight Million Gods

1/14

Q: Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?

A: Iwate

1/18

Q: What did the word awful originally mean?

A: Impressive

1/20

Q: Do you know what she’s stepping on?

A: A snake

1/24

Q: What does that mean when describing a person?

A: Kind-hearted

Q: So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context?

A: Negative

Q: So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means…

A: Resentful

1/27

Q: How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?

A: To friends of friends of friends

