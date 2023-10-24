Persona 5 Ann’s personality, skills, and more

If you’re an RPG fanatic, you’re probably a Persona fan, and we can understand why. The series is full of fantastic titles, and interesting characters, one of which is Persona 5’s Ann. Fortunately for you, we’re on hand to offer some more insight into Persona 5’s Ann, as we dive into her personality, combat specialties, who her voice actor is in the game and Persona 5: The Animation, and how you can romance her, should you want to.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Ann.

Who is Persona 5’s Ann?

Ann Takamaki, also known as Panther, is one of the founding members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, and is a second-year student at Shujin Academy. As you can probably tell from this brief description, Ann is one of Persona 5’s main characters, and considering her love for eating cake and playing videogames, we can’t help but love her.

What is Persona 5 Ann’s personality?

As a person, Ann is extremely compassionate and cares a great deal about those around her. She’s also extremely friendly and approachable, doing all she can to help a person in need. Unfortunately, not everybody treats Ann the same way, for she’s actually half-American, which causes some students to brand her as a foreigner, despite the fact her place of birth is in Japan.

However, despite her lack of friends, Ann has a great read on people and can usually pin down their character pretty quickly, which serves her well in Persona 5. Luckily, after the arrival of Joker, and her place in the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, the once-quiet girl blossoms. She becomes more of a free spirit, one that’s set on avenging the tragic event that happened to her one friend prior to her new life, Shiho Suzui.

How do I romance Persona 5’s Ann?

Yes, as with most RPGs, there are romance options in Persona 5, and Ann happens to be one of them. To get the ball rolling on this blossoming relationship, you must journey through the first major dungeon of the game, the Castle of Lust. Then, on April 15, her social link unlocks, allowing you to speak with Ann.

Next, you must reach level two kindness, you can achieve this through various means, such as reading books, working in a flower shop, and looking after Joker’s plant that you can find in his room. There are other ways to improve kindness, but these are the most obvious options. Oh, and make sure it’s kindness books you read.

When you find yourself with some free time, make sure it’s Ann that you visit, and don’t be afraid to bring her a gift. In fact, we encourage you to do so in order to further cement your relationship with Ann. If you need some ideas on what to get her, you can’t go wrong with perfume and flowers.

Then, you also have to remember it’s Ann you’re speaking to, and by that, we mean consider how you respond to her in conversation carefully. Show you care, and support her when it comes to her personal trouble. Let her know that you’re there. Eventually, if you do all of this correctly, and maximize any potential time to spend with her, you reach rank ten with Ann, which results in you officially romancing her.

What are Persona 5 Ann’s skills?

When it comes to combat, Ann favors a whip and martial arts as she’s proficient in MMA and is a master acrobat. Besides this, she boasts superhuman capabilities across a number of attributes such as strength, agility, speed, reflexes, stamina, endurance, and durability. Then, as if all this isn’t impressive enough, the teen is highly intelligent and has a great eye for detail.

Who is the voice actor for Persona 5’s Ann?

Nana Mizuki portrays Ann in the Japanese version of the game, while Erika Harlacher lends her talents to the English version. Furthermore, both actors reprise their roles in the Persona 5 anime adaptation.

What else does Persona 5’s Ann appear in?

Besides Persona 5, you can spot Ann in Super Smash Bros as she serves as one of the DLC spirits for Joker. Furthermore, you can see her in the background on the mementos stage.

