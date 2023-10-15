Persona 5 Morgana’s personality, skills, and more

One of the best things about JRPGs is the characters you meet, and Persona 5 certainly delivers in this aspect. Persona 5 Morgana is proof of this, and the fact he’s a cat (despite adamantly telling the team he isn’t) just makes us love him even more. We just had to put this guide together, so we can gush about this adorable kitty, as we dive into his personality, who his voice actors are, what his skills are, and more.

Anyway, onto why Persona 5’s Morgana is so amazing.

Who is Persona 5’s Morgana?

Morgana is one of the founding members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, which naturally makes him one of the main protagonists, and while he’s a cat-like creature, the lil guy firmly believes that he was human once upon a time. Personally, we choose not to picture a world where Morgana isn’t a little fluffball.

What is Persona 5 Morgana’s personality?

Here’s where some people might not be huge fans of Persona 5’s Morgana, but we think his attitude is cat-tastic. You see, he’s a wee bit rude, arrogant, sarcastic, and condescending when you first meet him, which can be a pain in the butt, but as we say, this resembles the purrsonality of a cat perfectly.

However, despite his attitude, Morgana is a level-headed individual and can decipher when it’s best to take a stand or to run for the hills (another thing cats are good at, right?). Then again, he’s easily distracted by the next shiny thing he comes across. He truly is a stereotype of his species.

What are Persona 5 Morgana’s skills?

In combat, Morgana is privy to swords and slingshots, which means he’s capable in a fight regardless of the distance between him and his foes.

Who is Persona 5 Morgana’s voice actor?

In the Japanese version, Ikue Otani lends her talents to Morgana, while Cassandra Lee Morris takes up the mantle for the English version. Furthermore, both voice actors reprise their roles in the Persona 5 anime. Oh, and should a live production of Persona 5 come to fruition, we want to give a shout to Grem (AKA Xiao, seen above). We think he’d make an excellent Morgana.

