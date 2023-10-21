Persona 5 Joker’s personality, appearances, and more

The Persona series is full to the brim with inscrutable characters that draw you in, they make you want to dive deep into their psyche to discover more about them, to truly understand them, and Persona 5’s Joker might just be one of the most enigmatic characters the franchise has to offer. So, because we love RPGs and anything that relates to Japan, we obviously adore Persona, and we want to give you the rundown on Persona 5’s protagonist – the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts – that alone should tell you that there’s an interesting story behind the rebellious teen.

If you want to know even more about the game, check out our Persona 5 characters guide, as well as individual pages on Persona 5 Morgana, Persona 5 Futaba, Persona 5 Makoto, and Persona 5 Yusuke. We also have a Persona 5 Switch review if you want to give it a go yourself.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Joker.

Who is Persona 5’s Joker?

Joker (real name, Ren Amamiya) is a rebellious teenage boy that must serve one year of probation for a crime he didn’t commit. He was accused of assault and, despite his innocence, faces the consequences of someone else’s actions. For more context, Ren witnessed a man assaulting a woman, and being the good guy that he is, he went to her aid, only for the man to sue him, and it turns out he’s a politician. We all know how money talks, don’t we?

As a result of this, not only does Joker face probation for one year, but he must also transfer schools, which is what leads him to Shibuya, where he stays with Sojiro Sakura.

When it comes to Joker’s personality, you’re in full control of it. As is traditional with silent protagonists, your choices and actions directly impact who Joker is, so always remember to choose wisely.

However, despite your choices, fundamentally, Joker is a good guy, and is all about justice. He wouldn’t be a vigilante if he didn’t care about that sort of thing, right? Furthermore, he’s a courageous individual, and while he appears not to be very talkative, he’s actually extremely clever and is a secret trickster.

What are Persona 5 Joker’s skills?

When it comes to Joker’s skills, he’s proficient with both guns and knives, while also moving with great agility. On top of that, Joker is an extremely intelligent guy, and those brains come in handy when in combat. Furthermore, he isn’t too shabby in the parkour department either, which makes sense considering he’s a masked vigilante.

Who is the voice actor for Persona 5’s Joker in Persona 5: The Animation?

Joker isn’t just in Persona 5. He’s also part of the Persona 5 anime adaptation, in which Jun Fukuyama voices him for the Japanese version, while Xander Mobus lends his talents to the character in the English adaptation.

What else does Persona 5’s Joker appear in?

Besides Persona 5, its spinoffs, and Persona 5: The Animation, Joker pops up in various other games and media:

Chain Chronicle – he serves as a five-star warrior

– he serves as a five-star warrior Puzzle and Dragons – through a collaboration, he’s a six-star dark character in the game

– through a collaboration, he’s a six-star dark character in the game Sonic Forces – Joker himself isn’t present in Sonic Forces, but his mask and appearance are available as avatar cosmetics

– Joker himself isn’t present in Sonic Forces, but his mask and appearance are available as avatar cosmetics Granblue Fantasy – Joker is an SSR dark character

– Joker is an SSR dark character Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Joker is a DLC character in the hit Switch fighting game

– Joker is a DLC character in the hit Switch fighting game Dragon’s Dogma Online – Joker and Persona 5’s Ann appear in a crossover event

– Joker and Persona 5’s Ann appear in a crossover event Catherine: Full Body – Joker appears as a DLC guest character for the Babel and Colosseum game modes

– Joker appears as a DLC guest character for the Babel and Colosseum game modes Star Ocean: Anamnesis – Joker, the Persona 3 protagonist, and Persona 4’s Yu Narukami feature in a collaboration event with Persona 5 Royal. He is an attacker and uses daggers

There you have it, everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Joker. If you’re after even more great adventures, our best Switch RPGs list is the place to be.