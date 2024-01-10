Poco X6 Series launch is on for this week alongside new Poco M6 Pro

Poco is revealing its new range of mid-range smartphones this week, with the Poco M6 Pro and Poco X6 Series launch taking place on January 11. Following the reveal of the launch date, Xiaomi has since confirmed that the new Poco devices are the first to arrive globally with the Chinese tech brand’s new HyperOS operating system.

The Poco X6 Series consists of the base model X6 and a souped-up version in the form of the X6 Pro. The big difference between the two devices is the chipsets, with the X6 utilizing a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor while the X6 Pro powers performance using the state-of-the-art MediaTek Dimensity 8300-ultra. Both phones are also the first offerings from Poco to feature CrystalRes displays, offering sharp visuals for gaming and streaming. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of the models from the X6 Series make it onto our list of the best budget gaming phones before long.

The other new smartphone arriving as part of the Poco X6 Series launch is the M6 Pro, which promises flagship features for a mid-range price point. While we’re still not sure of the exact retail price at the time of writing, we do know what to expect in terms of some of the specs, including 67W turbo charging, a combination of 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and a 62 MP primary camera.

If you want to tune in to the Poco X6 Series and Poco M6 Pro launch yourself, you can check it out by clicking on the YouTube stream below and waiting for the showcase to begin. Depending on your timezone, you can tune in from 03:00 PT / 06:00 ET / 12:00 GMT. As ever, we’ll be checking out the stream for all the latest details, so if you can’t watch it yourself, be sure to check back on this page following the event for all the highlights.

There you have it, all you need to know about the impending Poco M6 Pro and X6 Series launch. For more fantastic smartphones, check out our guides to the best Google Pixel phones, best Samsung phones, and best Motorola phones. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more high-end from Xiaomi, see our Xiaomi 13T Pro review.