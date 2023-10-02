Pokémon Go Community Day November 2023

Niantic sure is generous when it comes to in-game events, and Pokémon Go Community Days are the perfect example of that, as they occur at least once a month, sometimes twice if there’s a Pokémon Go classic community day going on. Nonetheless, the one thing you can be certain of is that one ‘mon takes center stage, while you grab an abundance of goodies.

With that being said, you might wonder when the next community day is. Well, fortunately for you, that’s where we come in, as we’ve taken it upon ourselves to venture into the tall grass of the wilds so we can bring you all the details surrounding the upcoming community day events.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about the next Pokémon Go Community Day.

What is the next Pokémon Go Community Day?

Niantic has confirmed that Timburr features in the next Pokémon Go Community Day. This means if you gather up enough candy you can also obtain a Gurdurr and Conkeldurr to fill in your Pokédex, too.

When is the next Pokémon Go Community Day?

The next Community Day is on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 14:00 to 17:00 local time. Make sure you save the following dates in your calendar too, cause we know you don’t want to miss out on those shiny Pokémon!

Future Pokémon Go Community Days:

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 (Community Day Classic)

What are the Pokémon Go Community Day event bonuses?

Here are all of the Pokémon Go Community Day bonuses you can expect:

Timburr that appear during the event have an increased chance of being shiny

Evolve Gurdurr during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Conkeldurr that knows brutal swing

Incense and lure modules activated during the event last for three hours

Take a snapshot during the event for a surprise encounter

Of course, there’s more to the location-based title than Community Days, so if you want to see what other special content you can enjoy, make sure you visit our Pokémon Go events guide and Pokémon Go raids list. You should probably take a look at our Pokémon Go Eevee evolution guide as well, assuming you want to make the most of what’s on offer to you.