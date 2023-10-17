Our Pokémon Go Eevee evolution guide goes into every detail you need to know about these ‘mons. Ultimately, to answer your potential question, yes, there is a reliable method of getting Eevee to evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon and it works every single time.

In the meantime though, let’s take a look at our Pokémon Go Eevee evolution guide.

How do I evolve Eevee in Pokémon Go with a nickname?

Eevee has eight different forms of evolution, which include Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. After acquiring 25 Eevee candies, you can evolve it into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon at random.

But how do you take the random element out of it and, instead, force Eevee to take each of the individual forms? Well, it’s a simple process of changing Eevee’s name before you evolve them.

It’s worth noting that this method only allows you to get each different evolution of Eevee a single time. Once you’ve performed it on your account, you will no longer be able to get that particular form of Eevee using this method on that account.

Here are the different names you’ll need to use to get each different Pokémon Go Eevee evolution:

Vaporeon: Rainer

Rainer Jolteon: Sparky

Sparky Flareon: Pyro

Pyro Espeon: Sakura

Sakura Umbreon: Tamao

Tamao Leafeon: Linnea

Linnea Glaceon: Rea

Rea Sylveon: Kira

Make sure the silhouette of the evolution you want shows up on the evolve button, otherwise the nickname trick won’t work.

How do I evolve Pokémon Go’s Eevee into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon?

After you use the nickname method for the first time, evolving Eevee into Vaporeon, Flareon, or Jolteon is, unfortunately, random. You can evolve Eevee into one of the above evolutions by using 25 candy.

How do I evolve Pokémon Go’s Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon?

While the above method is the easiest manner with which to get every single Eevee evolution in Pokémon Go, there are actually a number of alternative methods for a few specific evolutions.

Here’s a round-up of how they work:

Pokémon Go Espeon: while Eevee is your buddy, walk 10km then evolve it during the day. It’s worth noting, that Eevee must remain as your buddy when you evolve it

while Eevee is your buddy, walk 10km then evolve it during the day. It’s worth noting, that Eevee must remain as your buddy when you evolve it Pokémon Go Umbreon: while Eevee is your buddy, walk 10km then evolve it during the night. It’s worth noting that Eevee must remain as your buddy when you evolve it

while Eevee is your buddy, walk 10km then evolve it during the night. It’s worth noting that Eevee must remain as your buddy when you evolve it Pokémon Go Leafeon: use a mossy lure while evolving Eevee

use a mossy lure while evolving Eevee Pokémon Go Glaceon: use a glacial lure while evolving Eevee

use a glacial lure while evolving Eevee Pokémon Go Sylveon: earn 75 hearts with Sylveon as your buddy. It’s worth noting that Eevee must remain as your buddy when you evolve it

