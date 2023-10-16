How do I make Pokémon Go friends?

It’s important to have friends in every aspect of life. Pokémon Go is no different. If your real-life friends have moved on to new games, it can feel like a futile endeavour finding people to exchange gifts with or trade Pokémon. Our Pokémon Go friends guide will give you handy tips and tricks to help expand your friend list.

There are many ways to find friends that don’t involve harassing people you know in real life for their friend codes. There are numerous websites where people who need friends have posted their codes in hopes of raising their popularity. The perks of making friends in Pokémon Go include experience gain from raising friendships, gifts filled with goodies, and the potential of becoming lucky friends! You should also check out our Pokédex, just for fun.

Now, here are our top tips to help you find Pokémon Go friends.

Where do I find Pokémon Go friends?

The easiest way to get Pokémon Go friend codes is to ask your real-life friends! They can provide you with either a numerical or QR code so you can become friends. If you don’t know anyone that plays Pokémon Go in real life, you can use any of the methods we have listed for you:

Use this website to find friends near you or worldwide. You can also add your trainer code and specify why you are looking for friends.

This website is full of QR codes you can scan to make friends. You can also add your QR code to the list.

From this site, you can find new friends, raids to participate in, and where local Pokémon are nesting near you.

A Reddit hub full of users looking for Pokémon Go friends all over the world. Be careful who you share any other personal information with though!

How do I add Pokémon Go friends?

It is very easy to add to your Pokémon Go friends list, just follow the easy steps below:

Pokémon Go friend code:

Press your avatar in the bottom left corner of the home screen

Press FRIENDS at the top of the screen

Press ADD FRIEND

Type your friends’ code into the box

Wait for your friend to accept!

QR code:

Press your avatar in the bottom left corner of the home screen

Press FRIENDS at the top of the screen

Press ADD FRIEND

Press QR CODE

Scan your friends’ code with the camera

Wait for your friend to accept!

Why should I make Pokémon Go friends?

In Pokémon Go, as your friendship increases, you get lots of different perks. Including experience, reductions in trade cost, and raid attack boosts. You can find all of the bonuses below:

Friend

Add someone to receive this bonus

You can trade Pokémon that are already registered in your Pokédex (except for Mythical Pokémon)

Good friend

Play together for one day to receive this bonus

Special trades unlocked

Great friend

Play together for seven days to receive this bonus

There is a small reduction in the trading Stardust requirement

Receive one extra Premier Ball when participating in a raid with your friend

Receive a small attack boost when Battling together

Ultra friend

Play together for 30 days to receive this bonus

Medium reduction in the trading Stardust requirements

Receive two extra Premier Balls when participating in a raid with your friend

Receive a medium attack boost when Battling together

Ability to share an EX Raid Invite with each other

Best friend

Play together for 90 days to receive this bonus

Large reduction in the trading Stardust requirements

Receive four extra Premier Balls when participating in a raid with your friend

Receive a large attack boost when Battling together

Ability to share an EX Raid Invite with each other

