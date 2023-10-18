Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon – which ones are available?

October 10, 2023: We updated this guide after adding Smoliv
If you want to catch some Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon, then this is the guide for you. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring a brand new Pokédex with them, and as of 2023, Niantic is slowly adding some of the most popular creatures to Pokémon Go. So, which ‘mon are available, which are shiny, and which are on the way? We’re answering these questions in our Pokémon Go Paldea guide.
Let’s dive into our Pokémon Go Paldea guide.
Pokémon Go Paldea
Niantic is slowly introducing many Pokémon Go Paldea ‘mons, and so here we’re breaking them down nice and simple for you to understand. We’re listing the Pokémon available, how to catch them, and if you can get a shiny one right now. Happy hunting, trainers! Plus, if you’re stuck on the shiny ghost Pokémon, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go Gimmighoul Gholdengo guide.
|Pokémon
|Type
|How to catch
|Egg Type
|Shiny
|Evolution method
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|Wild encounter
|7km
|No
|N/A
|Floragato
|Grass
|Evolve Sprigatito
|N/A
|No
|25 Sprigatito candy
|Meowscarada
|Grass/dark
|Evolve Floragato
|N/A
|No
|100 Sprigatito candy
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|Wild encounter
|7km
|No
|N/A
|Crocalor
|Fire
|Evolve Fuecoco
|N/A
|No
|25 Fuecoco candy
|Skeledirge
|Fire/ghost
|Evolve Crocolar
|N/A
|No
|100 Fuecoco candy
|Quaxly
|Water
|Wild encounter
|7km
|No
|N/A
|Quaxwell
|Water
|Evolve Quaxly
|N/A
|No
|25 Quaxly candy
|Quaquaval
|Water/fighting
|Evolve Quaxwell
|N/A
|No
|100 Quaxly candy
|Lechonk
|Normal
|Wild encounter
|7km
|Yes
|N/A
|Oinkologne
|Normal
|Evolve Lechonk
|N/A
|Yes
|50 Lechonk candy
|Nymble
|Bug
|Wild encounter
|N/A
|No
|N/A
|Lokix
|Bug/dark
|Evolve Nymble
|N/A
|No
|50 Nymble candy
|Pawmi
|Electric
|Wild encounter
|N/A
|No
|N/A
|Pawmo
|Electric/fighting
|Evolve Pawmi
|N/A
|No
|25 Pawmi candy
|Pawmot
|Electric/fighting
|Evolve Pawmo
|N/A
|No
|Walk 25km with Pawmo as your buddy and use 100 Pawmi candy
|Smoliv
|Wild encounter
|N/A
|No
|N/A
|Doliv
|Grass/normal
|Evolve Smoliv
|N/A
|No
|25 Smoliv candy
|Arboliva
|Grass/normal
|Evolve Doliv
|N/A
|No
|100 Smoliv candy
|Bombrdier
|Flying/dark
|Three-star raids
|N/A
|Yes
|N/A
|Frigibax
|Dragon/ice
|Wild encounter
|10km
|No
|N/A
|Arctibax
|Dragon/ice
|Evolve Frigibax
|N/A
|No
|25 Frigibax candy
|Baxcalibur
|Dragon/ice
|Evolve Acrtibax
|N/A
|No
|100 Frigibax candy
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|Use the coin bag item
|N/A
|No
|N/A
|Gholdengo
|Steel/ghost
|Evolve Gimmighoul
|N/A
|No
|Collect 999 Gimmighoul coins
Which Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon are on the way?
All of the currently announced Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon are now in the game. We expect Niantic to reveal more soon, and we’ll update this guide straight away. Head to the Pokémon Go Live site to stay up to date with all the latest details.
That's all for now, Poké pals. We hope our Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon guide helps.