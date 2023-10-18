Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon – which ones are available?

If you want to catch some Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon, then this is the guide for you. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring a brand new Pokédex with them, and as of 2023, Niantic is slowly adding some of the most popular creatures to Pokémon Go. So, which ‘mon are available, which are shiny, and which are on the way? We’re answering these questions in our Pokémon Go Paldea guide.

Just before we lob a Poké Ball at the rest of this guide and capture that knowledge forever, be sure to check out the rest of our amazing Pokémon content. We have guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tera raid battles, the strongest Pokémon, and you can also check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask review to learn what we think of Kitakami.

Let’s dive into our Pokémon Go Paldea guide.

Pokémon Go Paldea

Niantic is slowly introducing many Pokémon Go Paldea ‘mons, and so here we’re breaking them down nice and simple for you to understand. We’re listing the Pokémon available, how to catch them, and if you can get a shiny one right now. Happy hunting, trainers! Plus, if you’re stuck on the shiny ghost Pokémon, be sure to check out our Pokémon Go Gimmighoul Gholdengo guide.

Pokémon Type How to catch Egg Type Shiny Evolution method Sprigatito Grass Wild encounter 7km No N/A Floragato Grass Evolve Sprigatito N/A No 25 Sprigatito candy Meowscarada Grass/dark Evolve Floragato N/A No 100 Sprigatito candy Fuecoco Fire Wild encounter 7km No N/A Crocalor Fire Evolve Fuecoco N/A No 25 Fuecoco candy Skeledirge Fire/ghost Evolve Crocolar N/A No 100 Fuecoco candy Quaxly Water Wild encounter 7km No N/A Quaxwell Water Evolve Quaxly N/A No 25 Quaxly candy Quaquaval Water/fighting Evolve Quaxwell N/A No 100 Quaxly candy Lechonk Normal Wild encounter 7km Yes N/A Oinkologne Normal Evolve Lechonk N/A Yes 50 Lechonk candy Nymble Bug Wild encounter N/A No N/A Lokix Bug/dark Evolve Nymble N/A No 50 Nymble candy Pawmi Electric Wild encounter N/A No N/A Pawmo Electric/fighting Evolve Pawmi N/A No 25 Pawmi candy Pawmot Electric/fighting Evolve Pawmo N/A No Walk 25km with Pawmo as your buddy and use 100 Pawmi candy Smoliv Grass/normal Wild encounter N/A No N/A Doliv Grass/normal Evolve Smoliv N/A No 25 Smoliv candy Arboliva Grass/normal Evolve Doliv N/A No 100 Smoliv candy Bombrdier Flying/dark Three-star raids N/A Yes N/A Frigibax Dragon/ice Wild encounter 10km No N/A Arctibax Dragon/ice Evolve Frigibax N/A No 25 Frigibax candy Baxcalibur Dragon/ice Evolve Acrtibax N/A No 100 Frigibax candy Gimmighoul Ghost Use the coin bag item N/A No N/A Gholdengo Steel/ghost Evolve Gimmighoul N/A No Collect 999 Gimmighoul coins

Which Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon are on the way?

All of the currently announced Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon are now in the game. We expect Niantic to reveal more soon, and we’ll update this guide straight away. Head to the Pokémon Go Live site to stay up to date with all the latest details.

That’s all for now, Poké pals. We hope our Pokémon Go Paldea Pokémon guide helps. If you do head out into the streets to catch some new monsters, be sure to also check out our Pokémon Go promo codes guide first.