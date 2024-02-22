Trainers, it’s time to head out into the field again for the Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global. Dialga, Palkia, and more excellent ‘mons are waiting for you to catch them. Head out with friends to take on some raids, get some extra rewards, and help Team Rocket. Yes, you read that right.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is on from February 24 to 25, 2024, taking place between 10am and 6pm local time. You don’t need a ticket to take part, and it’s free – what’s better than that?

During the event, there’s an exclusive special research story to take part in that has different paths. Here, you can choose a Sinnoh partner Pokémon and encounter other creatures from the region, like the elusive Spiritomb. There’s the Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event on now, too, providing bonuses in the game and themed research options.

There are some odd space-time anomalies popping up while the tour takes place, where Hisuian Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus make their appearance in raids and on the map. However, this only happens during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours. Other Pokémon due to appear include Unown forms (H, I, S, U) and the two giant legendaries – Dialga and Palkia. You know, two of the best gen 4 Pokémon.

Available in raids when space-time anomalies appear, you can grab a normal or perhaps a shiny version of the legendary Pokémon. They come with special new attacks, too, with Dialga having Roar of Time and Palkia coming equipped with Special Rend.

You can pick either a Diamond or Pearl badge during the Sinnoh tour to get specific bonuses, like the legendary that you want, and extra candies. If you happen to attend the Los Angeles Sinnoh event, your badge will carry over to the full event.

