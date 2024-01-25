Pack plenty of pokéballs, Trainers, as the Road to Sinnoh event starts ahead of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh next month. Rarer Pokémon will pop up when you least expect it, and special timed research can bag you some extra stardust.

The Road to Sinnoh event starts on February 19 and continues until February 23. Then, on February 24 and 25, the Sinnoh Tour kicks off between 10:00 and 18:00 local time. For more information, check out the official website here. Don’t worry, there are no specific Pokémon Go level requirements needed.

They’re both free events, though you can pick up paid tickets for $5 each (or your local equivalent), which grant you event-themed research tasks, new cosmetic items like Diamond and Pearl clan shirts, a Giratina-shaped hat, plenty of candy, and XP. There are two ticket types – raids and hatch – which give bonuses based on the one you choose. You can purchase tickets from February 19 to 25.

During the Road to Sinnoh event, you can battle the top dogs of the region and test your teams in themed Pokémon Go raids. There are tons of legendary Pokémon appearing in five-star raids throughout the week – take a look at the schedule below:

Monday – Darkrai

– Darkrai Tuesday – Cresselia

– Cresselia Wednesday – Uxie – Asia and Pacifics Mesprit – Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf – Americas and Greenland

– Thursday – Heatran

– Heatran Friday – Giratina (origin forme)

As you wander the world you can come across Turtwig, Grotle, Piplup, Prinplup, Chimchar, and Monferno, which have increased spawn rates. A bunch of cute baby Pokémon like Riolu and small guys such as Budew and Bonsly also appear frequently in the wild for you to scoop up – perhaps you’ll find some shinies!

To prepare for this Pokémon Go event, grab the new Pokémon Go codes and upgrade your team with some of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go. If you’re going to be taking on the raid battles, then here are our guides to psychic Pokémon weakness and fire Pokémon weakness to help you get ahead.