As ever, with two games to choose from in the ninth generation, there’s plenty of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives. From special monsters only available to each title to the post-game finale, there’s more than enough exclusive experiences across the two games, so we’re here to help you decide which is best for you.

Anyway, here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusive Pokémon?

Naturally, there are some ‘mon that you can only get in each version, otherwise there’d be no need for our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives guide. Here’s a full list to help you decide which game to pick.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

You can only catch these creatures in Pokémon Scarlet. If you’re a Violet trainer, you need to trade to get your hands on:

Armarouge

Koraidon

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Drifloon

Drifblim

Oranguru

Stunky

Skuntank

Skrelp

Dragalge

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Pokémon Violet exclusives

You can only catch these creatures in Pokémon Violet. If you’re a Scarlet trainer, you need to trade to get your hands on:

Ceruledge

Miraidon

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Eiscue

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Passimian

Gulpin

Swalot

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

There you have it, all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives. If you want to go beyond Paldea, our Pokédex guide lists every ‘mon from the entire series.