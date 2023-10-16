Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives

As ever, with two games to choose from in the ninth generation, there’s plenty of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives. From special monsters only available to each title to the post-game finale, there’s more than enough exclusive experiences across the two games, so we’re here to help you decide which is best for you.

Anyway, here are all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusive Pokémon?

Naturally, there are some ‘mon that you can only get in each version, otherwise there’d be no need for our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives guide. Here’s a full list to help you decide which game to pick.

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

You can only catch these creatures in Pokémon Scarlet. If you’re a Violet trainer, you need to trade to get your hands on:

  • Armarouge
  • Koraidon
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Stonjourner
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Oranguru
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Skrelp
  • Dragalge
  • Deino
  • Zweilous
  • Hydreigon

Pokémon Violet exclusives

You can only catch these creatures in Pokémon Violet. If you’re a Scarlet trainer, you need to trade to get your hands on:

  • Ceruledge
  • Miraidon
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Eiscue
  • Misdreavus
  • Mismagius
  • Passimian
  • Gulpin
  • Swalot
  • Clauncher
  • Clawitzer
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult

There you have it, all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives. If you want to go beyond Paldea, our Pokédex guide lists every ‘mon from the entire series.

