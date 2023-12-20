All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes are a handy way to grab Pokémon only available in individual versions. Unless you splashed the cash on the double pack, you’re not going to be able to get all the Pokémon and fill your Pokédex unless you trade. But if you don’t have a buddy nearby with all the Pokémon you need, you want to learn how to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, a system explained by Austin John Plays on YouTube.

Read on to find all the Pokémon trade codes you need to fill your Pokédex with every available critter.

What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?

Check out the video below to see how it all works, or head to the bottom of the page for a brief explanation.

Indigo Disk trade codes

Here are all the Indigo Disk trade codes for Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC. Remember to check which Graveler you’re sending, and keep an eye on Pokémon’s held items if you’re trading them to trigger an evolution.

Version exclusive Indigo Disk codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code Vulpix (Alolan) 0027 Sandshrew (Alolan) 0037 Cranidos 0408 Shieldon 0410 Gouging Fire 1020 Iron Boulder 1022 Raging Bolt 1021 Iron Crown 1023

Indigo Disk trade evolution codes

Pokémon Code Held item Graveler (Alolan) 0075 No item Rhydon 0112 Protector Seadra 0117 Dragon scale Electabuzz 0125 Electirizer Magmar 0126 Magmarizer Porygon 0137 Upgrade Porygon2 0233 Dubious disk

Teal Mask trade codes

Below are the trade codes you need to get the Teal Mask DLC’s version exclusive Pokémon, and trade evolution Pokémon.

Version exclusive codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code Gligar 0207 Aipom 0190 Cramorant 0845 Morpeko 0877

Trade evolution Pokémon codes

Pokémon Code Held item Graveler 0075 No item Poliwhirl 0061 King’s rock Haunter 0093 No item Feebas 0349 Prism scale Dusclops 0356 Reaper cloth Gurdurr 0533 No item Phantump 0708 No item

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes

You can, of course, trade for version exclusives with someone who has the other copy of the game from you. Here are all the codes to fill out your Pokédex, including all the starters now available in the game.

Exclusive trade codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code Tauros (Fire) 0223 Tauros (Water) 0223 Larvitar 0246 Bagon 0371 Drifloon 0425 Misdreavus 0200 Stunky 0434 Gulpin 0316 Deino 0633 Dreepy 0885 Clauncher 0692 Skrelp 0690 Oranguru 0765 Passimian 0766 Stonjourner 0874 Eiscue 0875 Armarouge 0936 Ceruledge 0937 Great Tusk 0984 Iron Treads 0990 Scream Tail 0985 Iron Bundle 0991 Brute Bonnet 0986 Iron Hands 0992 Flutter Mane 0987 Iron Jugulis 0993 Slither Wing 0988 Iron Moth 0994 Sandy Shocks 0989 Iron Thorns 0995 Roaring Moon 1005 Iron Valiant 1006 Koraidon 1007 Miraidon 1008

Starter trade codes

Pokémon Code Sprigatito 0906 Fuecoco 0909 Quaxly 0912 Bulbasaur 0001 Charmander 0004 Squirtle 0009 Chikorita 0152 Cyndaquil 0155 Totodile 0158 Treecko 0252 Torchic 0255 Mudkip 0258 Turtwig 0387 Chimchar 0390 Piplup 0393 Snivy 0495 Tepig 0498 Oshawott 0501 Chespin 0650 Fennekin 0653 Froakie 0656 Rowlet 0722 Litten 0725 Popplio 0728 Grookey 0810 Scorbunny 0813 Sobble 0816

How do I use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?

To use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, follow the steps below. To pick your trade code, check out the pictures below. For example, if you want to trade a Sprigatito with Fuecoco, the code is 0001 0004. If you want to trade a Fuecoco for a Spirgatito, the code is the same.

Open the Poképortal

Head to Link Trade

Press Set Link Code and type in the code you want below

Assuming someone else is looking for the opposite trade, you’re going to get the Pokémon you want. Check out the Link Codes below. If you wanna know which ‘mons you need to complete your dex, head over to our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives guide.

