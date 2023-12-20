All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes are a handy way to grab Pokémon only available in individual versions. Unless you splashed the cash on the double pack, you’re not going to be able to get all the Pokémon and fill your Pokédex unless you trade. But if you don’t have a buddy nearby with all the Pokémon you need, you want to learn how to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, a system explained by Austin John Plays on YouTube.
Read on to find all the Pokémon trade codes you need to fill your Pokédex with every available critter.
What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?
Indigo Disk trade codes
Here are all the Indigo Disk trade codes for Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC. Remember to check which Graveler you’re sending, and keep an eye on Pokémon’s held items if you’re trading them to trigger an evolution.
Version exclusive Indigo Disk codes
|Scarlet Pokémon
|Code
|Violet Pokémon
|Code
|Vulpix (Alolan)
|0027
|Sandshrew (Alolan)
|0037
|Cranidos
|0408
|Shieldon
|0410
|Gouging Fire
|1020
|Iron Boulder
|1022
|Raging Bolt
|1021
|Iron Crown
|1023
Indigo Disk trade evolution codes
|Pokémon
|Code
|Held item
|Graveler (Alolan)
|0075
|No item
|Rhydon
|0112
|Protector
|Seadra
|0117
|Dragon scale
|Electabuzz
|0125
|Electirizer
|Magmar
|0126
|Magmarizer
|Porygon
|0137
|Upgrade
|Porygon2
|0233
|Dubious disk
Teal Mask trade codes
Below are the trade codes you need to get the Teal Mask DLC’s version exclusive Pokémon, and trade evolution Pokémon.
Version exclusive codes
|Scarlet Pokémon
|Code
|Violet Pokémon
|Code
|Gligar
|0207
|Aipom
|0190
|Cramorant
|0845
|Morpeko
|0877
Trade evolution Pokémon codes
|Pokémon
|Code
|Held item
|Graveler
|0075
|No item
|Poliwhirl
|0061
|King’s rock
|Haunter
|0093
|No item
|Feebas
|0349
|Prism scale
|Dusclops
|0356
|Reaper cloth
|Gurdurr
|0533
|No item
|Phantump
|0708
|No item
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes
You can, of course, trade for version exclusives with someone who has the other copy of the game from you. Here are all the codes to fill out your Pokédex, including all the starters now available in the game.
Exclusive trade codes
|Scarlet Pokémon
|Code
|Violet Pokémon
|Code
|Tauros (Fire)
|0223
|Tauros (Water)
|0223
|Larvitar
|0246
|Bagon
|0371
|Drifloon
|0425
|Misdreavus
|0200
|Stunky
|0434
|Gulpin
|0316
|Deino
|0633
|Dreepy
|0885
|Clauncher
|0692
|Skrelp
|0690
|Oranguru
|0765
|Passimian
|0766
|Stonjourner
|0874
|Eiscue
|0875
|Armarouge
|0936
|Ceruledge
|0937
|Great Tusk
|0984
|Iron Treads
|0990
|Scream Tail
|0985
|Iron Bundle
|0991
|Brute Bonnet
|0986
|Iron Hands
|0992
|Flutter Mane
|0987
|Iron Jugulis
|0993
|Slither Wing
|0988
|Iron Moth
|0994
|Sandy Shocks
|0989
|Iron Thorns
|0995
|Roaring Moon
|1005
|Iron Valiant
|1006
|Koraidon
|1007
|Miraidon
|1008
Starter trade codes
|Pokémon
|Code
|Sprigatito
|0906
|Fuecoco
|0909
|Quaxly
|0912
|Bulbasaur
|0001
|Charmander
|0004
|Squirtle
|0009
|Chikorita
|0152
|Cyndaquil
|0155
|Totodile
|0158
|Treecko
|0252
|Torchic
|0255
|Mudkip
|0258
|Turtwig
|0387
|Chimchar
|0390
|Piplup
|0393
|Snivy
|0495
|Tepig
|0498
|Oshawott
|0501
|Chespin
|0650
|Fennekin
|0653
|Froakie
|0656
|Rowlet
|0722
|Litten
|0725
|Popplio
|0728
|Grookey
|0810
|Scorbunny
|0813
|Sobble
|0816
How do I use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?
To use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, follow the steps below. To pick your trade code, check out the pictures below. For example, if you want to trade a Sprigatito with Fuecoco, the code is 0001 0004. If you want to trade a Fuecoco for a Spirgatito, the code is the same.
- Open the Poképortal
- Head to Link Trade
- Press Set Link Code and type in the code you want below
Assuming someone else is looking for the opposite trade, you’re going to get the Pokémon you want. Check out the Link Codes below. If you wanna know which ‘mons you need to complete your dex, head over to our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives guide.
That’s all we’ve got on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes for now. For more, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet elite four, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recipes, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences guides.