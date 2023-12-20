All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes let you get version exclusive Pokémon, ones you can only access in either Scarlet or Violet, and here’s how it works.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes -- four children running away from a central, sandy path in opposing directions, tall grass behind them and a tree in the distance. The one in the middle wears red trousers, a blue shirt with red tie, suspenders, and a hat hiding some of his blonde hair above his glasses. Behind another boy in similar clothes waves, while two girls run to the left and right respectively.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes are a handy way to grab Pokémon only available in individual versions. Unless you splashed the cash on the double pack, you’re not going to be able to get all the Pokémon and fill your Pokédex unless you trade. But if you don’t have a buddy nearby with all the Pokémon you need, you want to learn how to use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, a system explained by Austin John Plays on YouTube.

Read on to find all the Pokémon trade codes you need to fill your Pokédex with every available critter.

What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?

Check out the video below to see how it all works, or head to the bottom of the page for a brief explanation.

Indigo Disk trade codes

Here are all the Indigo Disk trade codes for Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC. Remember to check which Graveler you’re sending, and keep an eye on Pokémon’s held items if you’re trading them to trigger an evolution.

Version exclusive Indigo Disk codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code
Vulpix (Alolan) 0027 Sandshrew (Alolan) 0037
Cranidos 0408 Shieldon 0410
Gouging Fire 1020 Iron Boulder 1022
Raging Bolt 1021 Iron Crown 1023

Indigo Disk trade evolution codes

Pokémon Code Held item
Graveler (Alolan) 0075 No item
Rhydon 0112 Protector
Seadra 0117 Dragon scale
Electabuzz 0125 Electirizer
Magmar 0126 Magmarizer
Porygon 0137 Upgrade
Porygon2 0233 Dubious disk

Teal Mask trade codes

Below are the trade codes you need to get the Teal Mask DLC’s version exclusive Pokémon, and trade evolution Pokémon.

Version exclusive codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code
Gligar 0207 Aipom 0190
Cramorant 0845 Morpeko 0877

Trade evolution Pokémon codes

Pokémon Code Held item
Graveler 0075 No item
Poliwhirl 0061 King’s rock
Haunter 0093 No item
Feebas 0349 Prism scale
Dusclops 0356 Reaper cloth
Gurdurr 0533 No item
Phantump 0708 No item

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes

You can, of course, trade for version exclusives with someone who has the other copy of the game from you. Here are all the codes to fill out your Pokédex, including all the starters now available in the game.

Exclusive trade codes

Scarlet Pokémon Code Violet Pokémon Code
Tauros (Fire) 0223 Tauros (Water) 0223
Larvitar 0246 Bagon 0371
Drifloon 0425 Misdreavus 0200
Stunky 0434 Gulpin 0316
Deino 0633 Dreepy 0885
Clauncher 0692 Skrelp 0690
Oranguru 0765 Passimian 0766
Stonjourner 0874 Eiscue 0875
Armarouge 0936 Ceruledge 0937
Great Tusk 0984 Iron Treads 0990
Scream Tail 0985 Iron Bundle 0991
Brute Bonnet 0986 Iron Hands 0992
Flutter Mane 0987 Iron Jugulis 0993
Slither Wing 0988 Iron Moth 0994
Sandy Shocks 0989 Iron Thorns 0995
Roaring Moon 1005 Iron Valiant 1006
Koraidon 1007 Miraidon 1008

Starter trade codes

Pokémon Code
Sprigatito 0906
Fuecoco 0909
Quaxly 0912
Bulbasaur 0001
Charmander 0004
Squirtle 0009
Chikorita 0152
Cyndaquil 0155
Totodile 0158
Treecko 0252
Torchic 0255
Mudkip 0258
Turtwig 0387
Chimchar 0390
Piplup 0393
Snivy 0495
Tepig 0498
Oshawott 0501
Chespin 0650
Fennekin 0653
Froakie 0656
Rowlet 0722
Litten 0725
Popplio 0728
Grookey 0810
Scorbunny 0813
Sobble 0816

How do I use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes?

To use Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, follow the steps below. To pick your trade code, check out the pictures below. For example, if you want to trade a Sprigatito with Fuecoco, the code is 0001 0004. If you want to trade a Fuecoco for a Spirgatito, the code is the same.

  • Open the Poképortal
  • Head to Link Trade
  • Press Set Link Code and type in the code you want below

Assuming someone else is looking for the opposite trade, you’re going to get the Pokémon you want. Check out the Link Codes below. If you wanna know which ‘mons you need to complete your dex, head over to our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exclusives guide.

