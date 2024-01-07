Poliwhirl evolution guide

The Poliwag line has existed since Pokémon’s first generation, but plenty of people still need help with Poliwhirl’s evolution. Whether you’re after the angry optical illusion, Poliwrath, or the king of the frogs, Politoed, we’re here to teach you how to evolve Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Go.

If you’re reading this guide, we’re gonna assume you like frog Pokémon, so check out our list of them all! You can also find out our best picks for fighting Pokémon to go alongside your Poliwrath and our list of the best fish Pokémon introduces you to Poliwhirl’s underwater neighbors.

Let’s dive into how to get all the Poliwhirl evolutions.

Where do I find Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Poliwhirl is a rare spawn in the rivers and ponds of east and south-east Kitakami. You’re far more likely to find a Poliwag in the same area which you can evolve into a Poliwhirl just by leveling it up to 25. Alternatively, cook up a sandwich with a water Pokémon encounter power to boost your odds.

How do I evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath?

Evolving Poliwhirl into Poliwrath is pretty simple as all you need is a Water Stone. You can buy one from Delibird Presents once you’ve earned three gym badges for a very reasonable price.

How do I evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed?

If you’re after Poliwrath’s green sibling, you’ll need to take a few more steps. Poliwhirl evolves into Politoed after trading while holding a King’s Rock. These items are relatively easy to come across on your travels, either on the floor of the overworld or as tera raid rewards.

If you don’t have a trustworthy friend to trade with, we recommend using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes to exchange your ‘mon with someone looking for the same evolution.

How do I evolve Poliwhirl in Pokémon Go?

Poliwhirl evolves into Poliwrath in Pokémon Go with 100 Poliwag candies. It’s as simple as that! Alternatively, to bag yourself a Politoed, make sure you have access to 100 Poliwag candies and a King’s Rock.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Poliwhirl’s evolution. If you’re struggling to take down Poliwrath or Politoed in battle, check out our water Pokémon weakness and fighting Pokémon weakness guides next.