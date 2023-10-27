Fighting Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

If you’re trying to humble a Hitmontop or out-macho a Machamp, we’re here to help with our fighting Pokémon weakness guide. We’ve got everything you need to know about Pokémon’s most physical typing, including fighting Pokémon weaknesses, resistances, and strengths. So, take a scroll down the page and find out how to beat Bruno and the rest of the black belts of the Pokémon world with ease.

For more Pokétips, check out our guides to dragon Pokémon weakness, ghost Pokémon weakness, grass Pokémon weakness, poison Pokémon weakness, ground Pokémon weakness, electric Pokémon weakness, water Pokémon weakness, and fire Pokémon weakness. Or, catch up on every generation with our complete Pokédex.

So, let’s ring for round one and get into our fighting Pokémon weakness guide.

What are fighting Pokémon weaknesses?

Until gen six, there were just two fighting Pokémon weaknesses in psychic- and flying-types, but these days there are also fairy Pokémon to contend with. Psychic and fairy moves are the biggest threat, especially as fighting Pokémon often have low special defence, but you should do your best to avoid all three of these dangerous typings.

To help you fighting Pokémon out, we suggest you check out our psychic Pokémon weakness, fairy Pokémon weakness, and flying Pokémon weakness guides to find out which teammates can get the job done.

Fighting Pokémon counters

In terms of specific Pokémon, we recommend that you use the following ‘mon to knockout the fighting-type creatures:

Pidgeot

Alakazam

Gardevoir

All three of those Pokémon are strong against fighting Pokémon, with an array of moves available that can decimate the oppoisition. However, while should you be after a different ‘mon to do the job, you should consider whether or not their secondary type is potentially weak to fighting-type moves.

What are fighting Pokémon resistances?

Fighting Pokémon are resistant to dark-, rock-, and bug-type attacks, making them perfect for taking into a forest on a pitch-black night. The bug-type resistance isn’t too helpful, with Pokémon distinctly lacking in potent bugs, but the option to switch in a fighting Pokémon when faced with a rock or dark Pokémon might help turn the tide of a battle.

Adimttedly, these three types of Pokémon can be tough to deal with, but that’s why we have our dark Pokémon weakness, rock Pokémon weakness, and bug Pokémon weakness guides. They hold all the answers on how to defeat Pokémon such as Obstagoon, Golem, and Beedrill.

What are fighting Pokémon strengths?

The fighting-type is easily one of the most offensive in Pokémon, with five different types hit for super-effective damage by fighting moves. If you face an opponent who specialises in any of these typings or has a couple of dual-type Pokémon with these types, a fighting-type move is sure to do some impressive HP damage.

Yes, you already know how to kick butt when it comes to these types, but you can never be too prepared. So, to know all of the best strategies, check out our steel Pokémon weakness, normal Pokémon weakness, and ice Pokémon weakness guides.

There you have it, our fighting Pokémon weakness guide. While you’re here, check out another hit title with our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guide.