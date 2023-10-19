Water Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

What is the water Pokémon weakness? Some Pokémon take things to the next level, firing H2O out of every orifice in deadly weapons of wetness. Water-types are a curse to many different popular Pokémon like Charizard, as that water is just waiting to dampen the spirits of fiery Pokémon everywhere.

Let’s wade into our water Pokémon weakness guide.

What are water Pokémon weaknesses?

Water Pokémon are weak against electric and grass-type moves. With only two water Pokémon weaknesses, this makes mono-water-type Pokémon one of the best defensive typings in the game, like Pokémon such as Dodonzo.

What are water Pokémon resistances?

Here are the water-type Pokémon resistances.

What are water Pokémon strengths?

Water Pokémon are resistant to fire, steel, water, and ice-type moves. This means Pokémon such as Heatran, Chandelure, Arcanine, and Charizard all struggle to take down this particular type.

