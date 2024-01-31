Puzzle & Dragons Chainsaw Man collab puts Denji in the dungeon

Rip your way through challenging dungeons with the Devil Hunters in the Puzzle & Dragons Chainsaw Man collaboration event. Characters from the top-rated shonen anime series make their debut in GungHo’s puzzle RPG for a limited time.

The iconic match 3 game Puzzle & Dragons is known for its incredible, off-the-wall collabs with all kinds of franchises. In the past we’ve seen crossovers with Final Fantasy, Hatsune Miku, Sanrio, and Monster Hunter, as well as some stranger picks like the convenience store 7-Eleven. Chainsaw Man’s leading man Denji joins the list of crossover characters in this event, alongside Aki, Power, Makima, and more.

Make a contract with your very own devil by completing the four new collab dungeons to earn awesome rewards like Pochita medals and pulls for the collab Memorial Egg Machine. Take on the Devil Hunter Colosseum in single-player mode or with three friends to challenge yourself as assists are restricted.

When is the Puzzle & Dragons Chainsaw Man collab?

Denji and friends are available in Puzzle & Dragons from now until February 12, 2024. Make sure to play daily to take advantage of the login rewards for more free pulls!

That's everything you need to know about the Puzzle & Dragons Chainsaw Man collab.