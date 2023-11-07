The best dragon games 2023

There’s nothing more cathartic than dragon games. Whether it’s the thrill of taking on a Smaug-sized tyrant with just a sword and a shield, or taking flight yourself and feeling the wind in your hair, we just love a game with a fire-breather in it. So, we’ve listed our favorite of those you can play and switch and mobile. Just don’t blame us if you get singed.

So, let’s spread our wings and get into this list of the best dragon games on Switch and mobile.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Switch

Dragon games don’t get much better than Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. With all three of the classic Insomniac platformers remastered in dazzling HD, this collection offers hours of fun with Spyro and Sparx for a very reasonable price.

Sure, it doesn’t look like we’re getting a Spyro 4 anytime soon, but with this blast of nostalgia, you can dial back the years and show Gnasty Gnorc, Ripto, and the Sorceress who’s boss.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Switch

You knew it would be here, didn’t you? We can’t talk about dragon games without including Skyrim, which is, if you didn’t know, absolutely full of dragons. If slaying dragons is your thing, Skyrim offers a plethora of ways to take the great beasts out of the sky, so you can steal their bones and make incredibly durable armor. Of course, there’s plenty to do outside of taking down fire-breathing beasts, like join an assassin’s guild or train as a mage, but in lieu of a Dragon Slaying Simulator, this is the closest you’re going to get.

If you’re thinking of dropping into Skyrim, be sure to check out our guides for Skyrim marriage, Skyrim houses, and Skyrim races. Or, if you’ve been here before but want something similar, check out our list of the best games like Skyrim.

Dragon Mania Legends

Mobile

There are no games where you can keep cute little dragon pals on this list yet, so Dragon Mania Legends is here to rectify that. The flying lizards in this game are much cuter than that of Skyrim, and your goal is to collect as many as possible while adventuring alongside your team of fire-breathers.

Fortunately, the dragons here are absolutely adorable, with some striking designs, including the lightning-powered Thor Dragon and the devilishly delightful Hades Dragon. So, what are you waiting for? Start picking up your own fire-breathing pets. Or, if you want to know more, see our Dragon Mania Legends interview.

Dragon Quest XI – Echoes of an Elusive Age

Switch

In terms of JRPGs for our list of the best dragon games, there’s a clear standout. Dragon Quest is your classic JRPG catapulted into the 21st century, with vivid high-quality visuals, an intelligent turn-based battle system, and an epic narrative that takes you on an adventure that few can match in scale.

Ok, so maybe there are fewer dragons than you might anticipate from the title, but those you do meet offer some incredible battles, so it’s not one to miss.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Switch

If you want to be a dragon tamer, there’s no better option than picking up a couple of tickets to Paldea and getting into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With favorites like Dragonite and Salamence out in the wild, and a legendary dragon to escort you across the varied region, you can ignore all the other types and pretend that this is a wyvern world.

If you’re thinking about dropping in, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet breeding guide and our picks for the best gen 9 Pokémon. Or, if it’s more dragons you’re after, master the typing with our list of the best dragon Pokémon and dragon Pokémon weakness guide.

Dragons: Rise of Berk

Mobile

If you like your dragon games with a Dreamworks twist, this tie-in to the How to Train Your Dragon universe is sure to put a smile on your face. With countless dragons from the series, including little cutie Toothless, you can take off on an adventure and meet familiar faces from the film series.

It’s not all easy breezy, though, as you are going to have to train those dragons for the battle arena if you want to prove yourself the finest dragon tamer in the land. It’s a good job Toothless is always up for a challenge.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Switch and mobile

Yu-Gi-Oh is famous for its great winged beasts, from the Blue-Eyes White Dragon to the Stardust Dragon, so we couldn’t not include it on our list of the best dragon games.

If you’re a fan of card games and haven’t checked out Konami’s ultimate dueling simulator yet, it’s well worth it, with a myriad of ways to play online plus a solo mode that reveals the stories behind some of the most popular Yu-Gi-Oh card archetypes. For a little help starting, check out our Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel dragon decks guide.

There you have it, our long list of the best dragon games on Switch and mobile. For more flight with less fire, take a browse through our picks for the best plane games on Switch and mobile.