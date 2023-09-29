Raid: Shadow Legends tier list – every character ranked

There are a lot of characters to collect in Raid: Shadow Legends. And when we say a lot, you’d best believe we mean a lot. We’ve split the list up into factions so it’s easier to browse. Check where your new pull sits on this Raid: Shadow Legends tier list and you’ll have a good idea of whether they’re worth using. Of course, there are plenty of other things to consider – from team composition to the roles you need to fill – but the rankings here will give you a solid grounding.

Wanna know if Shirimani is better than Corpulent Cadaver? Then read on.

Let’s dive into our Raid Shadow Legends tier list.

Raid: Shadow Legends Banner Lord tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Archmage Hellmut, Raglin, Septimus, Sethalia, Ursala the Mourner, Lady Quilen, Quintus the Triumphant, Marichka the Unbreakable A Baron, Black Knight, Cillian the Lucky, Gerhard the Stone, Helior, Lord Champfort, Lugan the Steadfast, Minaya, Oathbound, Richtoff the Bold, Rowan, Stag Knight, B Alaric the Hooded, Azure, Chancellor Yasmin, Conquerer, Dagger, Giscard the Sigiled, Halberdier, Hordin, Knight Errant, Myrmidon, Preserver, Seneschal, Vanguard, Warcaster, Spymaster C Chevalier, Grandmaster, Lordly Legionary, Masked Fearmonger, Steadfast Marshal, Valerie, Sir Armitage, Misericord, D Bombardier, Cataphract, Courtier, Crossbowman, Quaestor, Frontline Warrior, Bandit

Raid: Shadow Legends High Elf tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Apothecary, Arbiter, Belanor, Lyssandra, Tayrel A Basileus Roanas, Battlesage, Elenaril, Heiress, Ithos, Luthiea, Royal Guard, Royal Huntsman, Shirimani, Thenasil, Vergis, Yannica B Elhain, Exemplar, Fencer, Hyria, Jinglehunter, Pyxniel, Reliquary Tender, Medicus C Adjudicator, Marksman D Avenger, Interceptor, Magister, Aristocrat,

Raid: Shadow Legends Sacred Order tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Abbess, Armiger, Athel, Cardiel, Cupidus, Deacon Armstrong, Fenax, Martyr, Roshcard the Tower, Sir Nicholas, Venus A Aothar, Cardinal, Errol, Godseeker Aniri, Hope, Inquisitor Shamael, Juliana, Lightsworn, Lodric Falconheart, Mistress of Hymns, Relickeeper, Romero B Astralon, Bushi, Canoness, Draconis, Frostbringer, Lamellar, Mordecai, Mother Superior, Outlaw Monk, Penitent, Sanctioned Purifier, Sanguinia, Tallia, Templar, Warpriest C Adriel, Chaplain, Confessor, Justiciar, Lady Etessa, Purgator, Sanctum Protector, Solaris, Knecht D Harrier, Headsman, Hospitaller, Judicator, Maiden, Missionary, Renouncer, Witness, Drillmaster

Raid: Shadow Legends Barbarian tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Scyl of the Drakes, Tuhanarak, Ursuga Warcaller, Valkyrie, Warmaiden A Alika, Altan, Armina, Atur, Elder Skarg, Fahrakin the Fat, High Khatun, Kantra the Cyclone, Marked, Sentinel, Sikara, Skytouched Shaman, Soulbond Bowyer, Turvold, Valla, Zephyr Sniper B Aina, Anointed, Baroth the Bloodsoaked, Dunestrider, Elder, Haarken Greatblade, Kallia, Scrapper, Skirmisher, Teshada, Yakarl the Scourge, Trugorr, Outlander C Berserker, Bloodbraid, Hill Nomad, Maeve, Ragemonger, Suwai Firstborn, Tigersoul D Jotun, Ox, Slayer, Woad-Painted

Raid: Shadow Legends Ogryn-Tribe tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Bellower, Big ‘Un, Ghrush the Mangler, Maneater, Skullcrusher, Uugo A Cagebreaker, Grimskin, Gurgoh the Augur, Gurptuk Moss-Beard, Ignatius, Klodd Beastfeeder, Shamrock, Siegehulk, Towering Titan, War Mother B Drokgul the Gaunt, Galkut, Geargrinder, Grunch Killjoy, Ogryn Jailer, Prundar, Shatterbones C Furystoker, Mycolus, Occult Brawler, Pounder, Rocktooth, Siegebreaker, Stoneskin, Wagonbane D Flesheater, Fortress Goon, Magmablood, Ruffstone, Lumberer

Raid: Shadow Legends Lizardman tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Dracomorph, Fu-Shan, Krisk the Ageless, Rhazin Scarhide, Pythion, Nekmo Thaar A Aox the Rememberer, Ramantu Drakesblood, Roxam, Vergumkaar B Basilisk, Bogwalker, Broadmaw, Drake, Gator, Haruspex, Jarang, Jareg, Jizoh, Quargan The Crowned, Skathix, Skull Lord Var-Gall, Venomage C Hurler, Metalshaper, Muckstalker, Skink, Skullsworn, Slitherbrute D Flinger, Slasher, Skinner

Raid: Shadow Legends Skinwalker tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Khoronar, Norog, Leorius the Proud A Basher, Brakus the Shifter, Cleopterix, Fayne, Graybeard, Hakkorhn Smashlord, Longbeard, Steelskull B Bloodpainter, Channeler, Flesh-Tearer, Fleshmonger, Gnalhorn, Gnarlhorn, Grappler, Hoforees the Tusked, Reinbeast, Ursine Icecrusher, Ursine Ironhide, Warchief, Yaga the Insatiable C Panthera, Ripper, Snorting Thug, Taurus D Bloodhorn

Raid: Shadow Legends Orc tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Dhukk the Pierced, Kreela Witch-Arm, Warlord A Angar, Galek, Gomlok Skyhide, Iron Brago, Old Hermit Jorrg, Robar, Sandlashed Survivor, Tuhak the Wanderer, Vrask, Zargala B Bonekeeper, Grohak the Bloodied, King Garog, Nogdar The Headhunter, Seer, Shaman, Teela Goremane, Ultimate Galek, Veteran C Bloodfeather, Chopper, Deathchanter, Ironclad, Pigsticker, Raider, Ripperfist, Terrorbeast, Torturehelm D Goremask, Huntress, Spikehead, Totem, Treefeller, Twinclaw Disciple, Wyvernbane, Warchanter

Raid: Shadow Legends Demonspawn tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Duchess Lilitu, Peydma, Prince Kymar, Tyrant Ixlimor, Umbral Enchantress A Alure, Candraphon, Countess Lix, Cruetraxa, Drexthar Bloodtwin, Excruciator, Fellhound, Infernal Baroness, Inithwe Bloodtwin, Lord Shazar, Marquis, Nazana, Sicia Flametongue, Tainix Hateflower B Achak the Wendarin, Akoth the Seared, Diabolist, Erinyes, Gorlos Hellmaw, Hellgazer, Marquess, Skimfos the Consumed, Souldrinker C Abyssal, Mortu-Macaab, Tarshon, Tormentor D Hellborn Sprite, Hellfang, Hound Spawn, Ifrit, Malbranche

Raid: Shadow Legends Undead Horde tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Bad-el-Kazar, Ma’Shalled, Nekhret the Great, Nethril, Rotos the Lost Groom, Saito, Seeker, Siphi the Lost Bride, Skartosis, Urost the Soulcage A Bloodgorged, Doomscreech, Drowned Bloatwraith, Frozen Banshee, Gorgorab, Harvest Jack, Mausoleum Mage, Seducer, Skartorsis, Suzerain Katonn, Vogoth, Zelotah B Anax, Balthus Drauglord, Banshee, Catacomb Councilor, Corpse Collector, Corpulent Cadaver, Crypt-King Graal, Dark Athel, Dark Elhain, Defiled Sinner, Elegaius, Grinner, Husk, Lich, Little Miss Annie, Temptress C Bone Knight, Gravechill Killer, Hexia, Karam, Rotting Mage, Sorceress, Wretch, Dead Crusader D Amarantine Skeleton, Arbalester, Ghoulish Ranger, Hollow, Stitched Beast

Raid: Shadow Legends Dark Elf tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Blind Seer, Coldheart, Foli, Ghostborn, Kael, Lanakis the Chosen, Lydia the Deathsiren, Madame Serris, Rae, Zavia, Mithrala Lifebane, Supreme Kael A Astralith, Crimson Helm, Fang Cleric, Kaiden, Lua, Luria, Pain Keeper, Psylar, Rian the Conjurer, Spider, Spirithost, Visix the Unbowed, Vizier Ovelis, Warden B Captain Temila, Delver, Eviscerator, Hexweaver, Judge, Mystic Hand, Queen Eva, Retainer, Ruel the Huntmaster C Harvester, Paragon, Steel Bowyer, Wanderer

Raid: Shadow Legends Knight Revenant tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Doompriest, Miscreated Monster, Rector Drath, Sinesha, Skullcrown, Soulless A Bystophus, Crypt Witch, Deathless, Executioner, Golden Reaper, Hegemon, Pestilus, Renegade, Sepulcher Sentinel, Tomb Lord, Wurlim Frostking, Ashwalker B Coffin Smasher, Crimson Slayer, Gladiator, Guardian, Kytis, Narma the Returned, Necrohunter, Pitiless One, Thea the Tomb Angel, Theurgist, Versulf the Grim, Whisper C Acolyte, Arcanist, Bergoth the Malformed, Centurion, Daywalker, Faceless, Magus, Pharsalas Gravedirt D –

Raid: Shadow Legends Dwarf tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Grizzled Jarl, Maulie Tankard, Melga Steelgirdle, Rearguard Sergeant, Rugnor Goldgleam, Runekeeper Dazdurk, Tormin the Cold, Trunda Giltmallet, Underpriest Brogni, Acrizia, Demytha A Baerdal Fellhammer, Dilgol, Gala Longbraids, Geomancer, Hurndig, Kurzad Deepheart, Mountain King, Rock Breaker B Avir the Alchemage, Cudgeler, Fodbor The Bard, Grumbler, Runic Warder, Stout Axeman C Boltsmith, Bulwark, Hatchet Slinger, Madman, Master Butcher, Samar Gemcursed, Icebound Prospector D Beast Wrestler, Dolor Lorekeeper, Flailer, Gloril Brutebane, Honor Guard, Painsmith, Perforator

Raid: Shadow Legends Shadowkin tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Genbo the Dishonored, Genzin, Lady Kimi, Riho Bonespear, Kyoku A Hotatsu, Jintoro, Toragi The Frog, Umetogi B Burangiri, Chani, Chonoru, Fenshi, Oboro, Sachi, Itinerant C Fanatic, Gory, Lifetaker, Nobel, Odachi, Vagabond, Yoshi the Drunkard D Assassin, Bloodmask, Conscript, Infiltrator, Marauder

Raid: Shadow Legends Sylvan Watchers tier list

Tier Raid: Shadow Legends character S Claidna, Searsha The Charred, King Gallcobar, Elva Autumnborn, Oella A Greenwarden Ruarc, Ruella, Wyrennon the Silken, White Dryad Nia, Locwain B Shadowbow Tirlac, Myciliac Priest Orn, Enda Moonbeam, Kellan the Shrike, Ailil, Mistrider Daithi, Duedan the Runic C Margrave Greenhawk, Cormac the Highpeak, D Pathfinder Cait

