Raid promo codes October 2023

If you happen to enjoy a certain mobile RPG, you’re bound to like our Raid promo codes list, as this guide is full of valuable in-game goodies that can help you on your arduous journey. Building an army of champions is no easy feat, but XP boosts, energy refills, arena refills, battle attempts, and silver can certainly help.

Active Raid promo codes

Here are the latest Raid promo codes:

Check back soon for new Raid promo codes!

Raid new player codes:

  • LADYQUIN – Lady Quilen and some silver (new accounts only on IOS and Android)
  • LUCKYRAID – Chonoru, 300,000 silver, and a chicken (new accounts only)
  • POWERSTARTER – energy, Talia, and silver (new accounts only)
  • Mordecai – Mordecai (new accounts on Android only)
  • Raid22ya2 – 100k silver and ten of each brew
  • SUPERPOWERS – Deacon Armstrong, epic book, 200k silver, and 24 magic XP brews (new accounts with Plarium Play only)

Expired codes:

  • CHOICE
  • ARBITER
  • BETRAYAL
  • HARMONY
  • DESTINY
  • INFESTED
  • ARTIFACT
  • REVENGE
  • AMBITION
  • UNITED
  • UDKBDAY
  • subscribemidgame
  • GETUDK
  • RAIDAPRIFUN23
  • DragonEgg
  • Demolish
  • GAMESGEEKSSPRING
  • PAYPALRAID2023
  • 4YEARSRAID
  • Midgame23win
  • REPLAY
  • 1t5tr1cky
  • LookBehindYou
  • RAIDHOLIDAY
  • RAIDRONDA
  • Raidtwitchcon22
  • GOODKNIGHT
  • BREWMAIDEN
  • DKRISES
  • DKskeletoncrew
  • RAIDSUMMERGIFT
  • StValentine23
  • VALENTINES23
  • skeletoncrewforever
  • PCRAID2022
  • RETURN
  • realhell
  • DREAMTEAM
  • YTPCOFFER22
  • MYDELIANA
  • 13YEARSPLARIUM
  • 3YEARSRAID
  • Xmas4u
  • Gator
  • RAIDGOODIES
  • PCRAID2022
  • KRISKMAS21
  • RAIDXMAS21
  • RAIDSUMMERGIFT
  • TGASALE
  • NINJA
  • gullible
  • S1MPLE
  • Brews
  • TGA2021
  • SPOOKY13
  • MURDERGIFT
  • gift1
  • ESLPRO
What are Raid promo codes?

Raid promo codes provide you with valuable goodies courtesy of the developer, Playrium, who tends to add new ones for real-life events. So, if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Raid promo codes?

Redeeming Raid promo codes is easy. You can do so via the app or in your web browser, here are the instructions you need for both methods:

Web browser:

In-game redemption:

  • Launch Raid: Shadow Legends
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Tap the three-lined button on the left of the screen
  • Hit promo codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit Confirm
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Raid promo codes. To see what other games are out there, check out our best mobile RPGs list.

