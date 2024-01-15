The new Redmi Note 13 Series launches with improved cameras

There’s a new range of brilliant budget phones from tech giant Xiaomi on the way, with the Redmi Note 13 Series launch taking place today. Featuring upgrades to the design, camera, and display across all five devices compared to the 12 Series, these new handsets are a perfect example of just how feature-heavy even budget and mid-range smartphones can be in 2024.

The full Redmi Note 13 series includes a base model, the Redmi Note 13, as well as 5G, Pro, Pro 5G, and Pro+ 5G options. All three of the Pro versions include a powerful 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilization to rival that of some much more expensive flagship smartphones we’ve seen from other brands, like the best Samsung phones and the best OnePlus phones. Both base models utilize a 108MP primary, which is still pretty impressive considering the budget price range. To make up the triple camera set-up, all five versions of the Redmi Note 13 include an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera, plus a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

In terms of battery and performance, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is unsurprisingly the most impressive of the bunch, equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset and 5,000mAh that, according to the manufacturer, charges in less than 20 minutes thanks to 120W Hyper-Charge technology, a speed that competes even the flagship Xiaomi phones. The other Pro versions are no slouches, either. The 13 Pro 5G has a 5,100mAh battery, the biggest of the bunch, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, while the base Pro powers itself via a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset and 5,000mAh battery. Both devices also have stellar charging capabilities, with 67W turbo charging boosting them back to 100% in around 45 minutes.

The five new devices aren’t the only new tech on offer from Xiaomi today, with the Redmi Watch 4 also turning up to the launch party. This new smartwatch boasts a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, 150 sports modes with heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and Bluetooth calling. For audiophiles, there’s also the new Redmi Buds 5 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro, the brand’s answer to Apple’s AirPods, with enhanced noise-cancelling and ten hours of charge.

European and UK sales for all five smartphones from the Redmi Note 13 Series, plus the new smartwatch and earbuds, begin exclusively on mi.com on January 18 before the devices become available via retailers like Amazon and Currys from February 1. Unfortunately, Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 13 series still aren’t available from retailers in the US, so if you’re determined to get your hands on one, you may have to look at importing it from the UK or Europe.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Redmi Note 13 Series launch. If you’re looking for a new handset specifically for mobile gaming, check out our picks for the best budget gaming phones and the best gaming phones. Or, if you’re looking for something a little different, see our guide to the best flip phones.