The hulking Tyrant known as Resident Evil 2’s Mr X is quite an intimidating foe, but we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about it.

Resident Evil 2 Mr X: Mr X peering around a corner.
Resident Evil 2

Anybody who braves the hellish night that awaits Claire and Leon in Racoon City is undoubtedly familiar with Resident Evil 2’s Mr X, one of the main antagonists that the rookie cop and college student encounter on their horrific journey. Well, we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about this hulking figure in the trench coat and dashing hat. Don’t let his fashion sense fool you, this bioweapon is keen to smear the walls with you.

In the remake, Mr X is more of a nuisance for the cop who’s arguably having the worst first day on the job in history, so make sure you check out our Resident Evil 2 Leon guide to learn all you need to know about the man of the hour. Or, to learn more about the entire cast, take a look at our Resident Evil 2 characters list, then our Resident Evil Chris guide to learn about another leading man, then mosey on over to our Resident Evil in order guide to discover how the chain of events pans out.

Anywho, here’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 2’s Mr X.

Claire Redfield shooting at Resident Evil 2's Mr X in a hallway with a Licker hanging from the ceiling

Who is Resident Evil 2’s Mr X?

Mr X is a bioweapon known as T-00 (a Tyrant) that both Leon and Claire encounter as they explore the Racoon City Police Station, though luckily for the younger Redfield sibling, this is the only place she encounters the monster. Well, we say lucky – she just ends up having to deal with a different kind of evil, but that’s a story for another time.

As for the rookie cop, not only does he encounter Mr X in the station, but the Tyrant also follows him deep below ground into the secret Umbrella research facility, where Leon must ultimately destroy the bioweapon once and for all. In essence, Mr X stalks the protagonists, doing all he can to put an end to their existence.

What is Resident Evil 2 Mr X’s personality?

Okay, so saying Mr X has a personality is a bit of a stretch. This hulking mass of evil doesn’t speak, but we imagine it’s a loyal minion to its creator, given it just won’t stop chasing Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Besides that, one look at the creature shows just how murderous and intimidating it is.

Resident Evil 2 Mr X: Mr X outlined in white and pasted on a blurred picture of him peering through a door

What games does Resident Evil 2’s Mr X appear in?

Despite its demise in Resident Evil 2, Mr X does make appearances in a couple of games:

  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • The Darkside Chronicles
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil 2’s Mr X. For even more terror, check out our zomb-tastic best Resident Evil games list.

