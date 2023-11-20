A stalwart in the stellar zombie series, Leon Kennedy is one of the most recognizable faces from Resident Evil, mainly thanks to his good looks and floppy blond hair. The Resident Evil 2 Leon that you meet is a young man, who, on his first day on the job as a Raccoon City Police Detective gets caught up in the zombie apocalypse, where he has to fight his way through the very police precinct he was meant to work in. Now that’s a hostile work environment.

Before we get into this guide, be sure to check out our other great coverage, like our articles covering Resident Evil Village DLC, Resident Evil 2 safe codes, the best Resident Evil games on Nintendo Switch, and learn about the events of the series in our Resident Evil in order guide.

Let’s dive into our Resident Evil 2 Leon guide.

Who is Resident Evil 2’s Leon Kennedy?

Leon Scott Kennedy is one of the two protagonists introduced in Resident Evil 2, alongside Claire Redfield. A rookie cop, the events of Resident Evil 2 transpire on Leon’s first day as a police officer for Raccoon City Police Department. He has a slim build, with mid-length blond hair and a distinctive flop of hair that hangs over his face. Leon was designed by Hideki Kamiya and was intended to be a counterpart to the over-the-top muscly action protagonist of someone like Chris Redfield.

While he starts out as a rookie, the events of Resident Evil 2 push him to become a top-class agent for the U.S. government, which leads to him being hired to rescue the president’s daughter Ashley in Resident Evil 4. Later on in Resident Evil 6, Leon still works for the U.S. government, specializing in zombie outbreaks and any cases associated with the Umbrella Corporation.

What games does Leon Kennedy appear in?

Leon Kennedy appears in the following games:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Fortnite

How old is Leon Kennedy?

During the events of Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy is 21. For Resident Evil 4, Leon is 27. Next, in Resident Evil 6, Leon Kennedy is 36 years old.

Who is Leon’s voice actor?

Leon’s been in so many games and remakes that his voice actor has changed a good few times over the years.

Appearance Voice Actor Resident Evil 2 Paul Haddad Resident Evil 4 Paul Mercier Resident Evil: Degeneration Paul Mercier Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles Paul Mercier Resident Evil 6 Matthew Mercer Resident Evil: Damnation Matthew Mercer Resident Evil Revelations 2 Matthew Mercer Resident Evil: Vendetta Matthew Mercer Resident Evil 2 Remake Nick Apostolides Resident Evil 4 Remake Nick Apostolides

Alright horror fans, that’s all we have for today on everyone’s favorite zombie-slaying hunk. For even more great guides, be sure to check out our article covering the best Switch horror games next.