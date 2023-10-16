Claire Redfield is a horror icon from the legendary Resident Evil series, which means she’s well-versed in survival and zombie bashing. She makes her debut in Resident Evil 2 as the younger sister of Chris Redfield, one of the main protagonists from the first game. In this Resident Evil Claire guide, we dive into her personality, the role she plays, and what titles she appears in.

Who is Resident Evil’s Claire?

Claire Redfield is the younger sister of STARS member Chris Redfield, and she first appears in Resident Evil 2 as she heads to Raccoon City to search for her sibling. Upon arrival, she meets fellow RE2 protagonist Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop who’s about to start his first day at the Racoon City Police Department. Throughout the night, Claire must help a young girl named Sherry Birkin survive the horrors that surround them.

Ultimately, Claire and Leon blow up an underground Umbrella facility in which the G-virus is held. Of course, she must fight against all sorts of abominations in order to achieve this, including a mutated William Burking and a Tyrant known as Mr X.

Following the events of Resident Evil 2, Claire takes the lead role in Resident Evil: Code Veronica, where she once again searches for Chris, who she ultimately finds and teams up with during her adventure. But wait, there’s more, as Claire once again appears as a primary playable character in Resident Evil Revelations 2.

During this game, she works as a journalist but ends up being imprisoned on an island with the daughter of Barry Birkin, Moira, and the pair of them must fight for survival against despicable abominations while also working to uncover the secrets of the island and those that run it.

What is Resident Evil Claire’s personality?

If Claire’s zombie-slaying background doesn’t give it away, she’s a tenacious and fearless individual that’s not afraid to tackle an issue head-on. She’s also loyal, kind, and willing to go the extra mile to help people in this terrifying world. The fact she has an older brother that taught her how to use a gun mixed with survival instincts doesn’t hurt either.

Which games does Resident Evil’s Claire appear in?

Claire Redfield appears in multiple games:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Dead by Daylight

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Claire. If you want to experience her journeys first-hand, our best Resident Evil games list can help you out.