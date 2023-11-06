Resident Evil 4’s Ashley is one of the less popular characters to come from the iconic survival horror franchise. For those yet to experience Leon’s ordeal in a remote European village, you might not understand why so many people loathe the existence of Ashley Graham, but trust us when we say it’s warranted. Actually, don’t just take our word for it. Allow us to explain why the prospect of dealing with her is more terrifying than the mutated villagers and creatures.

Anyway, onto why you should leave Resident Evil’s Ashley in that church and never look back.

Who is Resident Evil 4’s Ashley?

Ashley Graham is the daughter of former US President, President Graham. In 2004 Jack Krauser, posing as a Secret Service agent, kidnaps her and takes her to Valdelobos, a mountainous region in Spain. Here, Ramon Salazar holds Ashley hostage. That is until Resident Evil’s Leon comes to rescue her at the behest of the US government.

However, there is a segment in Resident Evil 4 in which you take control of Ashley. While this is the bane of many people’s existence in the original game, some much-needed alterations to her character make this part of the remake a somewhat enjoyable experience. No, we’re not saying she’s on par with Claire, Jill, Ada, or even Resident Evil’s Sherry in RE2, but we give the girl props for putting on her big girls shoes and getting on with things.

Resident Evil 4 Ashley’s personality

“Oh, woe is me. A handsome and badass man comes to my rescue, risking life and limb to save me. Wait, he just gave me a leg up to escape the deranged villagers. He must have looked up my skirt. What a perv. I must repeatedly call him out for such behavior.” Honestly, I imagine this is what goes through Ashley’s head in the original RE4. My god, what an annoying and self-absorbed individual.

She’s whiny, a bit pathetic, and just all-around annoying. It’s no wonder that many fans, myself included, allow her to meet her end on numerous occasions throughout the game. Honestly, the silence that game over screen offers is a great reprieve from how irritating Ashley is.

Luckily, for the 2023 remake, she undergoes a bit of character development and no longer insists that Leon is a pervert every five seconds. She also has a bit more brass about her, is less whiny, and is honestly ready to do what she needs to do to escape.

Resident Evil 4 Ashley’s appearances

Currently, Ashley only appears in Resident Evil 4 and its various iterations, of which the 2023 remake is the most recent. To be honest, it’s one of the best survival horror games out there, so you should look into the possibility of a Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch port.

Who voices Resident Evil 4’s Ashley?

In the 2005 original of Resident Evil 4, it’s Carolyn Lawrence who lends her voice to Ashley Graham. Meanwhile, for the 2023 remake, it’s Genevieve Buechner who portrays the character.

Well, there you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4's Ashley.