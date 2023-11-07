Who is Resident Evil’s Hunk? Well, we’re here to tell you who the badass is, what games he appears in, and offer a bit of an insight into his character. You see, he’s a bit of an enigma, yet many can’t get enough of the strong survivor. To be fair, he does go through hell, so much so his experience even rivals the ordeal of Claire and Leon.

Since Hunk is from Resident Evil 2, you might want to read our Resident Evil Ada, Resident Evil Claire, Resident Evil Leon, Resident Evil Sherry, and Resident Evil Mr X guides to learn more about the game’s other characters. Or, you could check out our Resident Evil virus guide to find out what he must fight against.

Anyway, let’s take a look at Resident Evil’s Hunk.

Who is Resident Evil’s Hunk?

No, he doesn’t have that name because he’s tall, dark, and handsome. I mean, he might be, but he wears special task force clothes that hide how he looks, so we may never know. In all seriousness, we don’t know a great deal about this survival horror icon. We don’t even know his real name.

However, what we can tell you is that he works for Umbrella and thus qualifies as a villain in Resident Evil. Now you don’t care if he’s a looker, do you? The fact that he’s a bad boy is enough. In Resident Evil 2, Umbrella sends him to steal the g-virus from Dr Birkin. It results in the supposed death of Birkin.

Naturally, Birkin injects himself with the virus, becoming the monster known as ‘G’, who then kills the entirety of Alpha Team in the sewers, except for Hunk, who, against the odds, survives long enough and fights through many hordes, to call for an extraction. It’s his escape from the sewers, through the police station, to safety that you experience in The 4th Survivor in Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil Hunk’s personality.

Cold and determined. Those two words personify Hunk. He’s a man on a mission, literally, and stops at nothing to achieve his goal. Quite honestly, he doesn’t care who must die (unless given orders to bring someone in alive), and it’s easy to be collateral damage if you get in his way. He doesn’t even care if his comrades fall. It’s survival of the fittest, and Hunk is a survivor.

Resident Evil Hunks appearances

For those of you who love Hunk, we’re sorry to say that Hunk is only playable in The 4th Survivor. However, he makes many appearances throughout the line of Resident Evil games and other forms of media:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Biohazard 3 Last Escape

Resident Evil Code Veronica

Wesker’s report

Resident Evil Outbreak

Resident Evil Outbreak File 2

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles

Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Minna to Biohazard Clan Master

Minna to Biohazard Team Survive

PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2

Teppen

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Well, there you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Hunk. To discover those that inhabit a different realm, check out our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide. Or, if it’s spooky things that you like, our FNAF characters and Poppy Playtime characters guides are a great read.