The first entry in Capcom’s survival horror franchise introduces the Resident Evil Tyrant, a ghastly creature that doubles as a killing machine. Of course, a foe this terrifying can’t just show up once and be done with. It’s not just Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine that get the pleasure of dealing with this bioweapon.

What is Resident Evil’s Tyrant?

The Tyrant is one of the most iconic villains in horror, and it continues to be the cause of nightmares, even 26 years after its initial debut in 1996 during the events at the infamous Spencer Mansion. This enemy also happens to serve as a boss in numerous Resident Evil games, and that alone should tell you just how serious it is when you stumble across one. In fact, Resident Evil 2’s Mr X is a Tyrant, and anyone that dares venture into the RCPD is more than aware of the danger that lurks thanks to the hulking bioweapon.

What does Resident Evil’s Tyrant look like?

The Tyrant is a huge humanoid creature, but as it mutates, it develops growths on its arms, including a set of intimidating claws, which, as you can imagine, pairs rather nicely with its brute strength and regenerative healing.

Resident Evil Tyrant appearances

As one of the most iconic Resident Evil monsters, it’s hardly a surprise that the Resident Evil Tyrant appears in the following games:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil remake

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 remake

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Teppen

Resident Evil Re:Verse

