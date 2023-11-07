If there’s one thing that Capcom’s iconic survival horror series is known for, besides badass characters, it’s the monsters that the protagonist must face, and the grotesque Resident Evil Licker might just be one of the most recognisable of the bunch. Its ghastly appearance, heinous nature, and alarming speed make this creature a nasty piece of work.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Licker.

What is a Resident Evil Licker?

The Licker is an iconic enemy from the Resident Evil franchise, though unfortunately for Resident Evil’s Claire and Resident Evil’s Leon, they’re the first two protagonists from the series that encounter this monstrosity. Oh, and should you wonder how it got its name, it’s due to its incredibly large tongue.

You need to take caution when approaching a licker, as they react to sound, so if you make a run for it, they hear you. Should you opt to be sneaky, you can, at the very least, position yourself to deal with them. Licker’s hit hard and can spell the end for you, so approach with caution and have the big guns ready to go.

What does the Resident Evil Licker look like?

The best way to describe the appearance of a licker is as an inside-out human with claws, a long tongue, and an overly large brain, and yes, that’s just as terrifying as it sounds. Though make no mistake, they don’t walk around like a human. Rather they tend to move at high speed on all fours.

Resident Evil Licker appearances

Unsurprisingly, an iconic Resident Evil monster like this is present in plenty of the videogames, as well as a few appearances in the Resident Evil movies. In fact, the Resident Evil Licker appears in:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil Survivor

Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Resident Evil Outbreak

Resident Evil Outbreak File 2

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Biohazard Survival Door

Biohazard Outbreak Survive

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Teppen

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil Resistance

As for movies, you can spot the Licker in:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil (Netflix)

Resident Evil: Damnation

