Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes October 2023

October 25, 2023: We added a new Restaurant Tycoon 2 code!
Foodies rejoice, we have all the working Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes right here to help you build the best restaurant you can. Be it a bistro, diner, café, or gourmet experience, you can create the restaurant of your dreams and really get into the nitty-gritty while decorating and cooking all the dishes for your hungry customers. These codes can give you extra cash, items, or even premium Diamond currencies!
New Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes
Here are all the active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes:
- slimy – ten diamonds (new!)
- alien – ten diamonds
- Subtoveddev – 250 cash
- light it up – wire frame lights item
- Ocean – dolphin item
- Razorfishgaming – 250 cash
Expired codes:
- sunset
- underwater
- billion
- Luxury
- hearts
- Snowman
- presents
- Calamari
- meep
- dino
- newmap2020
- snowflake
- fall2019
- Bored
- teamtrees
- Parmesan
- paella
- drinks
- ghostlygreetings
- goldenowl2019
- Luigi
On top of these codes, there are also daily login bonuses in Restaurant Tycoon 2, which give you even more cash.
How do I redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?
Using these codes and grabbing all the available cash is super easy, just follow these steps:
- Open up Restaurant Tycoon 2
- In the starting menu, you can hit the Shop button
- Or in the main game, hit the basket-shaped Shop button
- Click the bottom tab on the left-hand side, and pop in the codes one at a time
There you have it – extra cash for your booming business.
What are Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?
These handy dandy codes come from the creator of Restaurant Tycoon 2 and provide some extra diamonds for you to spend on cosmetics, furniture, and other items in the game.
