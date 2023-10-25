Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes October 2023

Get your new business booming in no time using our Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes to net yourself more cash and decorate your eatery!

October 25, 2023: We added a new Restaurant Tycoon 2 code!

Foodies rejoice, we have all the working Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes right here to help you build the best restaurant you can. Be it a bistro, diner, café, or gourmet experience, you can create the restaurant of your dreams and really get into the nitty-gritty while decorating and cooking all the dishes for your hungry customers. These codes can give you extra cash, items, or even premium Diamond currencies!

New Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes

Here are all the active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes:

  • slimy – ten diamonds (new!)
  • alien – ten diamonds
  • Subtoveddev – 250 cash 
  • light it up – wire frame lights item
  • Ocean – dolphin item
  • Razorfishgaming – 250 cash

Expired codes:

  • sunset
  • underwater
  • billion
  • Luxury
  • hearts
  • Snowman
  • presents 
  • Calamari
  • meep
  • dino 
  • newmap2020 
  • snowflake 
  • fall2019 
  • Bored 
  • teamtrees 
  • Parmesan
  • paella 
  • drinks
  • ghostlygreetings
  • goldenowl2019 
  • Luigi 

On top of these codes, there are also daily login bonuses in Restaurant Tycoon 2, which give you even more cash.

How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?

Using these codes and grabbing all the available cash is super easy, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Restaurant Tycoon 2 
  • In the starting menu, you can hit the Shop button
  • Or in the main game, hit the basket-shaped Shop button
  • Click the bottom tab on the left-hand side, and pop in the codes one at a time

There you have it – extra cash for your booming business.

What are Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?

These handy dandy codes come from the creator of Restaurant Tycoon 2 and provide some extra diamonds for you to spend on cosmetics, furniture, and other items in the game.

