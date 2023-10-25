Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes October 2023

Foodies rejoice, we have all the working Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes right here to help you build the best restaurant you can. Be it a bistro, diner, café, or gourmet experience, you can create the restaurant of your dreams and really get into the nitty-gritty while decorating and cooking all the dishes for your hungry customers. These codes can give you extra cash, items, or even premium Diamond currencies!

New Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes

Here are all the active Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes:

slimy – ten diamonds (new!)

– ten diamonds (new!) alien – ten diamonds

– ten diamonds Subtoveddev – 250 cash

light it up – wire frame lights item

Ocean – dolphin item

Razorfishgaming – 250 cash

Expired codes:

sunset

underwater

billion

Luxury

hearts

Snowman

presents

Calamari

meep

dino

newmap2020

snowflake

fall2019

Bored

teamtrees

Parmesan

paella

drinks

ghostlygreetings

goldenowl2019

Luigi

On top of these codes, there are also daily login bonuses in Restaurant Tycoon 2, which give you even more cash.

How do I redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?

Using these codes and grabbing all the available cash is super easy, just follow these steps:

Open up Restaurant Tycoon 2

In the starting menu, you can hit the Shop button

Or in the main game, hit the basket-shaped Shop button

Click the bottom tab on the left-hand side, and pop in the codes one at a time

There you have it – extra cash for your booming business.

What are Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes?

These handy dandy codes come from the creator of Restaurant Tycoon 2 and provide some extra diamonds for you to spend on cosmetics, furniture, and other items in the game.

