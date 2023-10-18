Tower Defense Simulator codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Tower Defense Simulator codes.
Here are the latest Tower Defense Simulator codes:
There are currently no active Tower Defense Simulator codes.
Expired:
- M3RRY2022TDS
- JOHNRETURNS
- NAMETAGSRCOOL
- beachglad2022
- robloxisback
- COMMUNITY20
- FIFTYK
- teleportfailed
- itwasmortar
- imababy
- roblox
- newyear2021
- 2spooky4u
- 30k
- 1pumpkin
- gems
- launch
- doublebloxies
- icyfreeze
- w33klicode
- happy3ast3r!
- spr1ngm1l3stone
- t3mplar
- 5kmilestone
- electro
- 02moment
- moarexp
- sw33txp
- gamermode0n
- r3tro
- trickortreat
- b1rdhunt3r
- thankyou
- 3s8kzmc
- summer
- 120k
- kitt3n
- gor1lla
- 1milvisits
- raz0rf1sh
- 10kplayers
- longwait
- j0hnrbx
- johnroblox
- happy4th
- friday
How do I redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes?
To redeem a code, follow these steps:
- Open up Tower Defense Simulator in Roblox
- In the lobby, press the Twitter logo on the left of the screen
- Type or paste in the code and redeem it for your goodies
It’s also important to note that you will need the tower in question to redeem its skin code. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you won’t be able to redeem the codes.
What are Tower Defense Simulator codes?
Want to jazz up your towers and character in Tower Defense Simulator but are a little short on cash? Well, these codes will help with that. Developer Paradoxum Games is very generous with its gifts, providing Tower Defense Simulator codes on a regular basis to those who play, and these codes often provide you with premium skin crates, hardcore gems, coins, XP, and more.
