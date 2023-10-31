Limbus Company tier list and reroll guide November 2023

Project Moon’s gacha game Limbus Company is full of dark, wacky, and powerful characters known as sinners and it’s your job as the Executive Manager to command them in your journey through the city and pick the right Identities for them. Our Limbus Company tier list hopefully makes this a little easier as we’ve ranked all of the available Identities and their Egos. We’ll even show you how to perform a Limbus Company reroll if you’re unhappy with your pulls.

Now let’s get into our Limbus Company tier list.

Limbus Company Identity tier list

Tier Limbus Company character S [W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent] Don Quixote, [Lobotomy Corp. Remnant] Faust, [Zwei Association South Section 4] Gregor, [R Corp. 4th Pack Rabbit] Heathcliff, [K Corp. Class 3 Excision Staff] Hong Lu, [Tingtang Gang Gangleader] Hong Lu, [LCCB Assistant Manager] Ishmael, [Liu South Section 4] Ishmael, [Molar Boatworks Fixer] Ishmael, [R Corp. 4th Pack Reindeer] Ishmael, [Dieci South Section 4] Rodion, [W Corp. L3 Cleanup Agent] Ryoshu, [The One Who Shall Grip] Sinclair, [Effloresced E.G.O::Spicebush] Yi Sang A [Cinq Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote, [Shi Association South Section 5 Director] Don Quixote, [Seven South Section 4] Faust, [The One Who Grips] Faust, [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Faust, [G Corp. Manager Corporal] Gregor, [Liu Association South Section 6] Gregor, [Rosespanner Workshop Fixer] Gregor, [Seven South Section 4] Heathcliff, [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Hong Lu, [Liu Association South Section 5] Hong Lu, [Shi Association South Section 5] Ishmael, [R Corp. 4th Pack Rhino] Meursault, [G Corp. Head Manager] Outis, [LCB Sinner] Outis, [Molar Office Fixer] Outis, [Seven Association South Section 6 Director] Outis, [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Rodion, [Rosespanner Workshop Rep.] Rodion, [Kurokumo Clan Wakashu] Ryoshu, [R.B. Chef de Cuisine] Ryoshu, [Seven Association South Section 6] Ryoshu, [Lobotomy E.G.O::Red Sheet] Sinclair, [Blade Lineage Salsu] Yi Sang, [Molar Office Fixer] Yi Sang, [Seven Association South Section 6] Yi Sang B [Zwei Association South Section 4] Faust, [LCB Sinner] Heathcliff, [Lobotomy E.G.O::Sunshower] Heathcliff, [N Corp. Kleinhammer] Heathcliff, [Shi Association South Section 5] Heathcliff, [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Hong Lu, [Liu Association South Section 6] Meursault, [N Corp. Groẞhammer] Meursault, [Rosespanner Workshop Fixer] Meursault, [W Corp. L2 Cleanup Agent] Meursault, [N Corp. Mittelhammer] Rodion, [Blade Lineage Salsu] Sinclair, [Molar Boatworks Fixer] Sinclair C [N Corp. Mittelhammer] Don Quixote, [LCB Sinner] Gregor, [LCB Sinner] Hong Lu, [LCB Sinner] Ishmael, [Blade Lineage Cutthroat] Outis, [LCCB Assistant Manager] Rodion, [LCB Sinner] Ryoshu, [LCB Sinner] Sinclair, [Zwei Association South Section 6] Sinclair, [LCB Sinner] Yi Sang D [LCB Sinner] Don Quixote, [LCB Sinner] Faust, [R.B. Sous-chef] Gregor, [Lobotomy E.G.O::Sloshing] Ishmael, [Shi Section 5] Ishmael, [LCB Sinner] Meursault, [LCB Sinner] Rodion, [Zwei South Section 5] Rodion, [Los Mariachis Jefe] Sinclair

Limbus Company Ego tier list

You can equip Egos to your Identities to give them more passive skills.

Tier Limbus Company Ego S Gregor [Legerdemain], Meursalt [Chain of Others], Meursault [You Want To Get Beat?], Meursault [Pursuance] A Ishmael [Roseate Desire], Faust [Representation Emitter], Yi Sang [Crow’s Eye View], Ishmael [Snagharpoon], Rodion [Rime Shank], Faust [Fluid Sac], Ryoshu [4th Match Flame], Outis [Ebony Stem] B Ishmael [Ardor Blossom Star], Hong Lu [Land of Illusion], Outis [To Pathos Mathos], Gregor [Lantern], Heathcliff [Bodysack], Rodion [What is Cast], Ryoshu [Forest for the Flames], Yi Sang [4th Match Flame], Faust [Hex Nail], Sinclair [Impending Day], Hong Lu [Roseate Desire], Yi Sang [Wishing Cairn] C Outis [Ya Sunyata Tad Rupam], Don Quixote [Fluid Sac], Rodion [4th Match Flame], Heathcliff [Telepole], Sinclair [Branch of Knowledge] D Gregor [Suddenly, One Day], Don Quixote [La Sangre de Sancho]

How do I reroll in Limbus Company?

Rerolling in Limbus Company on mobile is pretty easy compared to most gacha games out there, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Limbus Company and choose ‘Sign in as a guest’

Download the patch and press the skip button in the top right corner of the screen

Claim the pre-registration rewards from the in-game mail in the menu

Go to the ‘Extract’ tab and pull on the Welcome Extract, Gregor, and Standard Extract banners

If you want to reroll, go to the ‘Account’ page in settings and choose ‘Close Account’ to start over

