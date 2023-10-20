Outerplane tier list and reroll guide

While there is no shortage of great gacha games on mobile, we always love to see new ones with great visuals and addictive strategy gameplay like Outerplane. This title is all about building the perfect team for each challenge, and that is where our Outerplane tier list comes in. Make the most of your time and money with our categorization of every character released so far.

Let’s dive into our Outerplane tier list.

Outerplane tier list

Outerplane is still a relatively new mobile game, so our tier list is preliminary, and we’re updating it as we spend more time with the strategy RPG and its huge cast of characters.

Tier Outerplane characters S Cindy, Dolly, Noa, Rin, Saeran, Stella, Tio, Valentine, Veronica A Adelie, Beth, Eliza, Faenan, Francesca, Kate, Laplace, Leo, Marian, Maxwell, Rhona, Snow, Sofia, Vera B Alpha, Eva, Iris, Naru Kang, Pesketh, Philia, Tanya C Alice, Bleu, Claire, Fenrir, Flamberge, Guizam, Idith, K, Laine, Lily, Lisha, Orox, Parti, Rico, Sigma, Shu, Yuri

How do I perform an Outerplane reroll?

It’s really simple to perform an Outerplane reroll, just follow these steps:

Open up Outerplane

Log in with a guest account

Complete the tutorial

Claim all the pre-registration rewards

Use all the current Outerplane codes

Use your rewards and the gacha mechanic to summon characters

If you don’t pull the characters you want, go into settings and clear your save data, then start again

If you do get the characters you want, create a full account in the account settings

