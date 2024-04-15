The residents of Elmore have planned some surprises for Roblox’s Cartoon Network experience, Game On! Even before Gumball and the gang’s appearance, cartoon fans have visited the award-winning Roblox game over 33.2 million times.

It seems like more and more branded Roblox games are popping up on the platform every week. Some fade into obscurity, but others, like Game On!, the official Cartoon Network games hub of Roblox, only continue to grow. The virtual world features popular characters from Ben 10, Teen Titans Go, We Bare Bears, and, of course, The Amazing World of Gumball.

Game On!’s latest offering is a “spooktacular” solo player experience in Elmore’s Haunted House. Solve puzzles and find your way out of the town’s most haunted spot while evading a mysterious ghost that’s on your tail. Fear not – Darwin, Anais, and more of Gumball’s friends are stationed in the haunted house to help you on your journey. See if you can grab the top spot on the leaderboard by completing the challenge quickly!

The Amazin World of Gumball universe has plenty more whimsy to offer, so a Gumball Tower Defense game is also on the horizon. Challenge yourself to complete ten levels of tower defense mayhem – a particularly popular Roblox game genre – and earn Gumball XP along the way.

Monika Oomen, VP of Brand, Comms, and Digital Content Strategy at Warner Bros Discovery, EMEA, Kids says, “Combining highly popular game mechanics with a beloved IP and offering it on Roblox is a win-win for our audience and brand. Our strategy is inclusive of young people, seamlessly reaching kids where they love to be and delivering entertainment in the multiverse, creating a halo effect that drives brand affinity.”

That's everything you need to know about the latest additions to Roblox's Cartoon Network game.