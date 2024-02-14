Silly Tower Defense codes February 2024

To the people who take life way too seriously, we say enjoy some Silly Tower Defense codes. This Roblox experience takes the tower defense genre and flips it on its head. Gone are the days of seriousness and complexity, it’s now as silly as can be. Don’t worry, you can still get a bunch of troops to help you, it would be silly if you didn’t.
For even more amusing freebies, check out our The Simpsons Tower Defense codes guides, then maybe check out our Roblox promo codes list. We also have a Roblox game codes page, where you can find hundreds of links to articles such as our Anime Last Stand codes, Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes, Boxing Star Simulator codes, and Blox Fruits codes.
Silly Tower Defense codes
Active codes:
- SillyStasis – three well tokens (new!)
- HalfASilly – 125 XP (new!)
- Another350Milestone – two well tokens
- OneClap1kClapMembersClap – 111 XP
- Sillyempire – 150 XP
Expired codes:
- 25Sillies
- silly100people
- 10thousandsillies
- MongolianSilliness
- 100sillikes
- 1monthofsilliness
- thirtysillyusers
- counthekills
- SillyLilypads
- Silly60Record
- whopping20sillies
- another350milestone
What are Silly Tower Defense codes?
Thanks to the developer, Silldev, Silly Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some well tokens and XP, making it easier to protect your base. New codes tend to crop up in celebration of events and milestones, so make sure you check back here from time to time.
How do I redeem Silly Tower Defense codes?
To redeem Silly Tower Defense codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Silly Tower Defense
- Tap the menu button
- Go to settings
- Open the code here box
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
Now that you know all of the new Silly Tower Defense codes make sure you read our funny games guide to see what other amusing experiences are out there. Or, if you’d rather scream than laugh, check out our Roblox horror games guide – our personal recommendation from the list is The Mimic.