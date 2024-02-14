Silly Tower Defense codes February 2024

To the people who take life way too seriously, we say enjoy some Silly Tower Defense codes. This Roblox experience takes the tower defense genre and flips it on its head. Gone are the days of seriousness and complexity, it’s now as silly as can be. Don’t worry, you can still get a bunch of troops to help you, it would be silly if you didn’t.

For even more amusing freebies, check out our The Simpsons Tower Defense codes guides, then maybe check out our Roblox promo codes list. We also have a Roblox game codes page, where you can find hundreds of links to articles such as our Anime Last Stand codes, Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes, Boxing Star Simulator codes, and Blox Fruits codes.

Silly Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

SillyStasis – three well tokens (new!)

– three well tokens (new!) HalfASilly – 125 XP (new!)

– 125 XP (new!) Another350Milestone – two well tokens

– two well tokens OneClap1kClapMembersClap – 111 XP

– 111 XP Sillyempire – 150 XP

Expired codes:

25Sillies

silly100people

10thousandsillies

MongolianSilliness

100sillikes

1monthofsilliness

thirtysillyusers

counthekills

SillyLilypads

Silly60Record

whopping20sillies

another350milestone

What are Silly Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to the developer, Silldev, Silly Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some well tokens and XP, making it easier to protect your base. New codes tend to crop up in celebration of events and milestones, so make sure you check back here from time to time.

How do I redeem Silly Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Silly Tower Defense codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Silly Tower Defense

Tap the menu button

Go to settings

Open the code here box

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Silly Tower Defense codes make sure you read our funny games guide to see what other amusing experiences are out there. Or, if you’d rather scream than laugh, check out our Roblox horror games guide – our personal recommendation from the list is The Mimic.