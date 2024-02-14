Silly Tower Defense codes February 2024

Roblox Silly Tower Defense codes are a great way to get additional well tokens and XP, making it even easier to kit out your base and units.

An avatar stood in a blue PT jumper with a red beanier in front of caution tape and wooden stairs
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

To the people who take life way too seriously, we say enjoy some Silly Tower Defense codes. This Roblox experience takes the tower defense genre and flips it on its head. Gone are the days of seriousness and complexity, it’s now as silly as can be. Don’t worry, you can still get a bunch of troops to help you, it would be silly if you didn’t.

For even more amusing freebies, check out our The Simpsons Tower Defense codes guides, then maybe check out our Roblox promo codes list. We also have a Roblox game codes page, where you can find hundreds of links to articles such as our Anime Last Stand codes, Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong codes, Boxing Star Simulator codes, and Blox Fruits codes.

Silly Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

  • SillyStasis – three well tokens (new!)
  • HalfASilly – 125 XP (new!)
  • Another350Milestone – two well tokens
  • OneClap1kClapMembersClap – 111 XP
  • Sillyempire – 150 XP

Expired codes:

  • 25Sillies
  • silly100people
  • 10thousandsillies
  • MongolianSilliness
  • 100sillikes
  • 1monthofsilliness
  • thirtysillyusers
  • counthekills
  • SillyLilypads
  • Silly60Record
  • whopping20sillies
  • another350milestone

Silly Tower Defense codes redemption screen in front of a wooden structure

What are Silly Tower Defense codes?

Thanks to the developer, Silldev, Silly Tower Defense codes are a great way to get some well tokens and XP, making it easier to protect your base. New codes tend to crop up in celebration of events and milestones, so make sure you check back here from time to time.

How do I redeem Silly Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Silly Tower Defense codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Silly Tower Defense
  • Tap the menu button
  • Go to settings
  • Open the code here box
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Silly Tower Defense codes make sure you read our funny games guide to see what other amusing experiences are out there. Or, if you’d rather scream than laugh, check out our Roblox horror games guide – our personal recommendation from the list is The Mimic.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.