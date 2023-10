Anime World Tower Defense codes October 2023

The aim of the game is simple. You need to collect your favorite characters and put them to work as they defend your base. Of course, to get the strong heroes, you need to put some serious effort in, or you could just use our Anime World Tower Defense codes list, which is full of valuable in-game goodies to help you out.

Here are all of the new Anime World Tower Defense codes:

QuincyInvation – 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces

– 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces GrandReaper – 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces

– 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces Arrancar – 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces

– 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces PowerReaper – 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces

– 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces 30MVisits – 30 rerolls and 3k puzzle pieces

– 30 rerolls and 3k puzzle pieces MyHero – 15 rerolls and 1.5k puzzle pieces

Expired codes:



SecretGardenCode

PirateKing

35KLikes

DemonHunt

SryForShutDownTooMuch

BlamSpot

KingLuffy

Noclypso

Atomic

BlamSpot420k

20MVisit

Update5

HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy

SRY4SHUTDOWN

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

75KFAV

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

AWTDRIVIVE

DELAYUPDATE

Fate

FateUpdateDelay

OitaniWorkHard

10MVisits

End

20KLikes

SorryForBug

New_6Mvisit

AWTDRelease

10Klikes

Noclypso

1Mvisit

SryF0rShutDown

GameRelease

How do I redeem AWTD codes?

To redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes, follow these steps:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Anime World Tower Defense codes

Hit the menu button

Select settings

Enter your code at the bottom

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are AWTD codes?

Anime World Tower Defense codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Lazy Cat Studio, who tends to add new ones each time a milestone is hit, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

There you have it, all the current Anime World Tower Defense codes. For some less blocky action, check out our best anime games list.