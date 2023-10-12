Roblox Doors codes November 2023

Roblox is full of frightening experiences, but one of the most impressive (and terrifying) is Doors. Escape from this creepy house and run through corridors, evading the many horrible enemies just waiting to ruin your day. If you’re struggling, our Roblox Doors codes guide is here to give you even more of an edge and hopefully escape the hotel once and for all. It’s not easy escaping Doors, but hopefully, this article helps you on your quest.

Roblox Doors codes

Here are all the new Roblox Doors codes:

4B – 144 knobs and one revive (new!)

– 144 knobs and one revive (new!) THREE – free rewards

– free rewards SCREECHSUCKS – 50 knobs

Expired codes:

2BILLIONVISITS

SORRYFORDELAY

SORRYBOUTTHAT

ONEBILLIONVISITS

psst

500MVISITS

LOOKBEHINDYOU

100MVISITS

TEST

How do I redeem Roblox Doors codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Doors code.

Launch Roblox Doors

Open the shop menu, then click ‘enter code here’ at the top of the screen

Click confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Roblox Doors codes?

Roblox Doors codes are a series of letters and numbers that, when input, unlock exclusive rewards to help you in the game by giving you additional resources that assist your progress through the game.

