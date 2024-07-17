Free Robux - the only legit way to get premium currency in Roblox

Roblox is designed as a platform for creators, where you can profit and benefit from your creations, earning free Robux by making games, or even going so far as to earn actual money from microtransactions, and through profit share. However, there's one way to get free currency without falling for those pesky scams, too.

There are also some other ways to get your hands on Robux that don't necessarily involve you putting hundreds of hours into becoming a massively successful game creator or getting scammed by some shady online currency generator. Here are some of the best and safest ways to get your hands on Robux in Roblox.

How do I get free Robux for Roblox?

The only legitimate way to earn free Robux is by using Scrambly. This allows you to play a variety of mobile games in order to earn rewards, which you can eventually turn into Robux for your account. Unfortunately, it's only available in the US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea right now, but it's set to expand in the near future.

What's the catch? Well, there isn't one. Scrambly gives developers or publishers a chance to get more eyes on their games while rewarding those who want to find some new apps to play. You never know, as you may find one of the best mobile games popping up there, so you're essentially earning Robux for just playing on your phone.

Is there a free Robux generator?

According to the official Roblox website, any site that offers free Robux, memberships, or valuable items is a scam. We concur, too, as you should never give out your personal details in the hope of free stuff. These are all Robux scams, and you don't want to go anywhere near them.

The best way to avoid Roblox scams is to:

Only enter your password on the Roblox login page, nowhere else

Never share any personal information, like your password, with anyone else

Do not click on any websites offering free Robux or any other non-Roblox affiliated offers

Stay safe out there, and you can be sure to continue having a good time, and that's exactly what everybody wants.

How do I buy Robux?

Some people don't want to have to earn currency, and would just rather spend their cash on having fun in-game, and who are we to judge? You can simply purchase Robux in-game or on the Roblox website. Here's what it'll cost you:

800 Robux

1,700 Robux

2,200 Robux

4,500 Robux

7k Robux

And here are some purchase options just to put these amounts into perspective a little bit:

100 Robux lets you create a group or a badge for your game

1,000 Robux is enough to change your username

50k is enough to buy the Violet Valkyrie, the most expensive hat in the game

How do I join Roblox Premium?

If you want the privileges required to unlock the best ways to earn Robux, you'll have to join Roblox Premium, the service that replaced Builder's Club. There are three levels of membership, all of which will grant you a monthly stipend of Robux to spend:

$4.99/month – 450 /month

$9.99/month – 1,000 /month

$19.99/month – 2,200 /month

Each of these levels unlocks all of the features available, with the exception of the top level, which unlocks the Developer Exchange, Bonus Accessories, and Membership Gear. The Developer Exchange requires you to have earned 100k Robux and allows you to exchange them for actual money, but you'll only find your way there if one of your games hits it big.

How do I sell clothes on the Roblox marketplace?

Once you've got yourself Roblox Premium, you'll be able to start earning – spend money to make money as they say! If you want to earn, selling clothes in Roblox is one of the best ways to do it. Here are some important things to consider before you start your fashion empire:

You can create unique clothing designs for shirts, pants, or t-shirts, and then sell them on the marketplace

When you sell them, you'll get a 70% share of what they earn in Robux, with the other 30% being used to support Roblox's in-game economy and reduce inflation

Just as with selling Game Passes, you must wait three days for any sale to clear

If you want more details on how to design Roblox clothing, here's a useful Roblox wiki article with some tips.

How to make Robux using Roblox Game Passes

Another option to earn some consistent Robux in Roblox is to add Game Passes for your own games. These give buyers an advantage, as well as allow other players to support you for all of your hard work. If this sounds like something you want to do, here's what you need to do:

First, you have to create a game and get some players

Then you can add a Game Pass for sale and choose how much you want to sell it for

Game Passes are essentially unique items that give players an advantage in your game – that could be access to a restricted area, an avatar item, or a permanent power-up

It's important to remember that any Robux you earn from Game Passes is pending for three days before being paid into your account

But as creating games and Game Passes is entirely free, this is the last way you can earn free Robux in Roblox. If you want some inspiration for creating something, check out our list of the best Roblox games, and the Roblox site for more advice on creating Game Passes.

How do I sell access to Roblox games?

If earning money by selling clothes isn't your style, then perhaps you might consider selling access in Roblox. If Game Passes are like in-game microtransactions, then access is essentially paying for the game. If you create something that people are lining up to play, then it might be a good option to get you some Robux. Here are some things to consider:

If you are going to sell access, make sure your game works, as otherwise, people might be unhappy having paid for it – as our guide on how to interact with Roblox players will tell you, transparency with others is important

In the worst case, if your game is buggy, it might be forcibly quarantined until you fix the issues

You can charge anywhere between 25 and 1,000 Robux for access

You also have to wait three days after any sale to get your Robux

Where can I find some free Roblox items?

