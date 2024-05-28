Premium rotary rhythm game Rotaeno is celebrating its second anniversary with a range of updates, community events, and a week-long Rotaeno free download period. If you’ve not tried the game before, now’s your chance to see how it stands up to our list of the best rhythm games on mobile.

While there are plenty of mobile rhythm games out there, Dream Engine Games’ Rotaeno reimagines the genre using your smartphone’s gyroscope. It sucks you into an immersive arcade rhythm game experience where your skill is determined by precisely-timed rotations of your mobile device to hit the notes. The developers describe it as “like piloting a spaceship through a cosmic storm of meteors,” where instead of avoiding obstacles, you need to capture them at the right moment.

There’s also a story to enjoy as you aim for full combos. You follow Ilot as she embarks on a cosmic journey in search of her long-lost friend, exploring various planets and growing along the way. This month’s second anniversary free update is the perfect time to jump into Ilot’s story.

How do I get the Rotaeno free download?

Rotaeno is available to download for free from May 30 to June 5, 2024, on TapTap, the App Store, and Google Play. After this time, Rotaeno returns to its usual price of $2.99.

If you already play Rotaeno or you miss the free download period, that’s just the start of the anniversary celebrations. The update brings 20 new songs, including six iconic tracks from Vocaloid artists Deco*27 and Pinocchio-P, as well as more story chapters, characters, and a bunch of discounts on existing song packs.

That’s everything you need to know about the Rotaeno free download period. If you’re in the market for more free rhythm action with an immersive story, check out our Project Sekai characters, Project Sekai cards, and Project Sekai events guides.