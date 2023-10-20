RunStar Simulator codes October 2023

If you need Roblox RunStar Simulator codes, we’ve got you covered. We all know you’ve “gotta go fast,” and this thrilling Roblox experience is no different. Power up your avatar, run like the wind, and speed past all your pals today with our helpful guide to codes. Like a good pair of trainers, you can’t go running without them.

RunStar Simulator codes

Actives codes:

billy – 100 wins and 20 speed (new!)

Expired codes:

There are no expired RunStar Simulator codes.

What are RunStar Simulator codes?

RunStar Simulator codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can input within the game. Developer BestBunny releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, though we are always checking for the latest codes. To stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

How do I redeem RunStar Simulator codes?

It’s fairly simple to redeem RunStar Simulator codes, you just have to know where to look! Get yours today by following these simple steps.

Fire up Roblox

Open RunStar Simulator

In the lobby, face the opposite direction to the ‘race here’ sign

Look for the Twitter icon and approach it

When standing on the blue square a text box appears

Input your code and hit verify

Enjoy your rewards!

