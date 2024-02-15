One of the hidden gem Switch games of 2023 just got a groovy free DLC

Rytmos is an underrated gem from 2023, available on mobile and Switch, and now the developers have released a new major DLC for free.

Rytmos 

Rytmos is a game you might have never heard of, or maybe you just completely forgot about. That’s not your fault. Released on Switch, mobile, and Steam in early 2023, it flew under the radar in a year where games seemed to be bigger and better than ever before. On the other end of the spectrum, this extremely nifty musical puzzle game kept things deceptively simple and turned out amazing.

If you need more convincing, read our Rytmos review. Or, you can see our picks for 2023’s mobile games of the year, in which it bagged a coveted slot. Now, there’s even more reason to pick up the game if you haven’t already because developer Floppy Club has announced a “new huge expansion pack,” which comes free if you already have the game. On X, Floppy Club explains that the expansion features “dub music, circuit bending, and psychedelic ‘70s funk from Beirut,” which all adds up to extra hours’ worth of gameplay.

What a treat! That means if you have the game, you need to get back on it as soon as possible to experience the new content. Additionally, it all adds up as a further incentive to pick up the brilliant Rytmos if you haven’t already, no matter what platform you play it on. In the game, you progress through puzzles and build up musical arrangements inspired by real musical styles from right across the world. It looks great, plays smoothly, and sounds amazing, all adding up to an incredibly rewarding experience.

As you can undoubtedly tell, we absolutely love it and think it’s up there among the best mobile games and best Nintendo Switch games around. What’s more, right now, the game is on sale on the official Nintendo store, meaning you really have no excuse to pick it up if you have a Switch. Okay, we’ll stop trying to convince you now. You get the picture.

Pokémon was James’ first obsession, and when he zones out you can be certain he’s playing the Pallet Town theme in his head. Recently, he’s been spending more time in Teyvat than Hyrule, and he (secretly) prefers Genshin Impact to BotW and TotK. Star Rail is keeping him busy too, but he’s getting increasingly impatient for Zenless Zone Zero. Before joining Pocket Tactics James was published in PCGamesN, and covered all things film and TV as a staff writer at The Digital Fix, while freelancing for a number of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. Even then, he wrote about Pokémon, Zelda, and Mario whenever he could, but he now disagrees with his own ranking of the Pokémon movies.