Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch confirmed for next week

We’re gearing up for the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G launch following confirmation from the brand’s Indian social media accounts.

Custom image for Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch news with the A54 on a blue Pocket Tactics background
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware Samsung 

Following January’s launch of the flagship S24 Series, we’re already preparing for the arrival of the next new Samsung phones, with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch just a few days away. The A55 5G isn’t the only fresh device we’re getting from the brand either, with the Korean tech giant revealing the A35 5G on the same day.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy A series phones are the company’s budget to mid-range devices, at the opposite end of the pricing scale to the flagship Samsung phones like the S24 Ultra or Z Flip 5. We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors about the arrival of both the A55 5G and A35 5G recently, but now it’s official, with Samsung India’s X account confirming the March 11 launch date. We’re not sure if there’s a launch event or stream planned, but we’re keeping an eye out on the day.

Interestingly, none of the other Samsung social media accounts, including those for the US, UK, South Africa, and beyond, have mentioned the launch at the time of writing, so it’s possible that both devices could be exclusive to India on release. If that is the case, it’s likely to change before long, with last year’s A54 5G proving to be a popular, affordable model for the brand worldwide. We’ll know more when we get further details from Samsung.

We don’t have much in the way of confirmed specs or pricing for either the A55 5G or A35 5G outside of what we’ve seen in some leaks, but Samsung has confirmed that both devices are to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. This may come as a disappointment for some, with the S24 Series phones receiving seven OS updates and seven years of security. Still, it isn’t much of a surprise considering how much more expensive those flagship models are in comparison to what we anticipate much more affordable devices coming next week.

Screenshot of the Samsung India Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G launch teasing tweet with both phones mentioned directly in the text

With that, you’re up to date on the confirmation of next week’s Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch, as well as the A35 5G. For more on the latest Androids, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review or our picks for the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones. Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, see our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him training up his Pokémon, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews on the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.