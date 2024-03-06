Following January’s launch of the flagship S24 Series, we’re already preparing for the arrival of the next new Samsung phones, with the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch just a few days away. The A55 5G isn’t the only fresh device we’re getting from the brand either, with the Korean tech giant revealing the A35 5G on the same day.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy A series phones are the company’s budget to mid-range devices, at the opposite end of the pricing scale to the flagship Samsung phones like the S24 Ultra or Z Flip 5. We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors about the arrival of both the A55 5G and A35 5G recently, but now it’s official, with Samsung India’s X account confirming the March 11 launch date. We’re not sure if there’s a launch event or stream planned, but we’re keeping an eye out on the day.

Interestingly, none of the other Samsung social media accounts, including those for the US, UK, South Africa, and beyond, have mentioned the launch at the time of writing, so it’s possible that both devices could be exclusive to India on release. If that is the case, it’s likely to change before long, with last year’s A54 5G proving to be a popular, affordable model for the brand worldwide. We’ll know more when we get further details from Samsung.

We don’t have much in the way of confirmed specs or pricing for either the A55 5G or A35 5G outside of what we’ve seen in some leaks, but Samsung has confirmed that both devices are to receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. This may come as a disappointment for some, with the S24 Series phones receiving seven OS updates and seven years of security. Still, it isn’t much of a surprise considering how much more expensive those flagship models are in comparison to what we anticipate much more affordable devices coming next week.

With that, you’re up to date on the confirmation of next week’s Samsung Galaxy A55 5G launch, as well as the A35 5G. For more on the latest Androids, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review or our picks for the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones. Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, see our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16.