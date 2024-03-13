It looks like the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is skipping the US market following its release in India this week. We thought this could be the case, with only Samsung India’s social media account teasing the release of the latest mid-ranger from the Korean tech brand, but now it’s official.

A spokesperson for Samsung confirmed to CNET that the brand “will not be carrying the Galaxy A55 5G at this time” in the US. That’s a little disappointing, considering how popular the A54 was, but we are at least getting something new. The same statement from Samsung confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy A35 5G in the US, a more budget-friendly phone, with more details to come in the following weeks.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t explain why the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, the follow-up to one of the best mid-range Samsung phones, isn’t releasing in the US. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of speculation, though, with some suggesting that this might be Samsung’s way of trying to boost sales of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 FE. This would make sense, especially when we’re likely to get another mid-ranger from the brand later in the year with the anticipated arrival of the Galaxy S24 SE.

Still, the absence of the Galaxy A55 5G in the US does leave the market a little lighter on mid-range phones than other markets, with the region also missing out on some of our favorite TECNO and Xiaomi phones as well as the Nothing Phone (2a). We also haven’t seen a new mid-range iPhone since the arrival of the 2022 iPhone SE, though that could change in the near future if rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 line-up turn out to be true.

There you have it, the news that the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G sadly isn’t coming to the US. If you’re thinking about spending a little more on a new phone, check out our Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR review or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review to see if either tempts you, or take a look at our guides to the best OnePlus phones and the best Google Pixel phones to see what other brands have to offer.