It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch might not be as far away as we anticipated, with suggestions that the Korean tech giant is ramping up production of the mid-range alternative to the Samsung S24. If the S24 Series itself is anything to go off, we’re expecting great things from this more affordable handset.

According to the Korean publication, The Elec, semiconductor company Anapass is currently mass-producing display driver technology for the future Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. So what, I hear you ask. Well, the report also suggests a possible summer launch window for the device, with Samsung keen to offer a new mid-range phone as soon as possible.

Unlike the main Galaxy S series, the mid-range FE Samsung phones have less of a routine annual release. The smartphone giant revealed the S23 FE in October 2023, there was no S22 FE, and the S21 FE arrived in January 2022. This means it’s always hard to predict when the next FE, or Fan Edition, phone might arrive, but if this new information is anything to go on, it looks like a summer debut for the S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 FE is just one of many phones we expect to see from Samsung this year, alongside the Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and a rumored triple foldable device. Whether we can expect them all to arrive simultaneously at a summer Galaxy Unpacked is still anyone’s guess. Still, it’s clear that Samsung is stepping up its game ahead of the release of the iPhone 16 series later this year, which, if the rumors are true, could feature a new mid-range iPhone SE. There might be more smartphone brands than ever, but the iPhone vs. Samsung battle is still the biggest showdown in the industry.

There you have it, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch rumors pointing to a summer reveal. While you’re here, be sure to check out some more awesome Androids with our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and best Google Pixel phones. Or, if you’re an Apple fan, see our iPhone 16 hub full of rumors and speculation about the next iPhone release.